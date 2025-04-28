‘That Explains Why’: Saquon Barkley Mocked for Golf Outing With Donald Trump and Standing by Fiancée’s N-Word Scandal

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley thinks fans’ outrage over his recent outing with Donald Trump is laughable. He was snapped exiting Marine One with Trump as well as hanging out with the political leader at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on April 27.

Among the reactions found online was a tweet that read, “I love @saquon but this was a huge judgement error. He should stay away from all things political. He needlessly disappointed thousands of fans today. I’m hoping for some logical explanation.”

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hits back at critics offended by his golf outing with Donald Trump. (Photos: C-SPAN/Twitter, NFL_Dovkleiman/Twitter)

For another Twitter user, the golf linkup crossed a moral threshold. That person wrote, “You are hanging out with a guy who called Black NFL players who kneeled against racism ‘son of b—ches’ who should be fired. What is there to respect?”

Trump spewed the controversial words in 2018 amid his frustrations with players who kneeled during pregame performances of the national anthem as a quiet protest of social injustice.

At least one person perceived the casual outing as a power move that would pay dividends after Barkley hangs up his cleats for good. That individual theorized, “Saquon is setting himself up for the ultimate post-NFL career. He’s gunna be a billionaire after he retires.”

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

The NFL superstar, 28, fired back at people on social media on April 28, the same day that the Eagles were scheduled to visit the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

He tweeted, “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

Well that explains why he’s ok with his gf using the N-word — Paula Rembert (@PaulaRembe4766) April 28, 2025

His message fueled more division among supporters whose hot takes eventually took aim at Barkley’s personal life. “Well that explains why he’s ok with his gf using the N-word,” someone else quipped.

Ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the athlete and his fiancée, Anna Congdon, were embroiled in controversy when her past usage of the N-word resurfaced from 2012 and 2013 when she was around 12 or 13 years old.

Saquon Barkley, if you want to chill with Trump,have at it, but your wife should not be using the N word pic.twitter.com/z2dX1Ne9yz — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) April 28, 2025

In one tweet, she allegedly wrote, “#ReplaceADisenyMovieWithN***a The Cheeta N***a.” In another instance, she remarked, “I thoroughly enjoy calling my mom n***a.”

Barkley and Congdon met while attending Pennsylvania State University and have been together since 2017. They are parents to two kids, daughter Jada Clare and son Saquon Jr.