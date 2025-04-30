‘What Did Taylor Do to Him?!’: Trump Taunts Travis Kelce with Wild Swipe at Taylor Swift While Saluting Eagles at White House

President Donald Trump welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Monday to honor their commanding 2025 Super Bowl victory, but he couldn’t resist taking a moment to throw shade at pop superstar Taylor Swift, who attended the game but was notably absent from the White House event.

The Eagles’ visit to the White House marked the official recognition of their impressive 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February. Saquon Barkley attended a day earlier ahead of his team.

But many were seemingly confused by what appeared to be a jab at the girlfriend of Chiefs player Travis Kelce during Trump’s speech.

Donald Trump throws shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s team during rant at the White House. (Photos by Gotham/GC Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The win denied the Chiefs a historic opportunity to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

As Trump addressed the gathering on the South Lawn, he reflected on his unique perspective as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in person.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” Trump remarked, before asking the crowd with a smirk, “How did that work out?”

He repeated the question to emphasize his point, “How did that one work out?”

The comment drew laughter from Eagles fans in attendance, highlighting the ongoing tension between the president and the music megastar.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared Trump’s comments about Swift on social media, fans of the singer were quick to respond to the “embarrassing” remarks. “He jealous cuz she an actual billionaire and people like her,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Worried about everything except this hell hole he done got us into.”

“Sorry excuse of a man… taking jabs at a woman that do[es]n’t even acknowledge him sheesh,” a third person added to the conversation.

The jab didn’t come as a surprise to many, considering the history between Trump and Swift.

One fan suggested, “I wish Taylor Swift would tweet with the audio ‘obsessed’ by Mariah Carey,” while another bluntly asked, “Wtf Did Taylor Do to Him?”

Another pointed out, “He literally cheered for her boyfriend’s team to win.”

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Swift publicly endorsed Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, praising her as a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

Swift signed her endorsement as “Childless Cat Lady,” a pointed reference to a controversial comment made by Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance about Democratic women.

Trump’s response to Swift’s endorsement was notably direct.

He posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social in September 2024, and later suggested on Fox & Friends that Swift “would probably pay a price for it in the marketplace” for her political stance.

Swift, who was born and spent her early years in the Philadelphia area before moving to Nashville as a teenager, was in attendance at the Super Bowl supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. When shown on the stadium’s big screen during the game, Swift reportedly faced boos from the crowd – a moment Trump highlighted on social media immediately after the game.

One fan was so vocal with his dislike for the “Bad Blood” singer that his wife decided to divorce him.

While the president’s comments about Swift dominated social media reaction, the actual purpose of the White House ceremony was to celebrate the Eagles’ championship. Trump praised the team as “modern day warriors” who “inspired the world with incredible spirit, athletic dominance and exceptional teamwork.”

This was a flip-flop, as he was a loud Kansas City Chiefs supporter before their loss.

Several key Eagles players were notably absent from the celebration, including star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

Saquon Barkley is front and center here to celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl championship



Don’t see Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a lot of members of the defense pic.twitter.com/vfPTdoAjjv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 28, 2025

White House officials attributed these absences to “scheduling conflicts,” though Trump still acknowledged Hurts in his speech, calling him “a terrific guy and a terrific player.”

A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon. The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had “scheduling conflicts.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 28, 2025

The president also highlighted running back Barkley’s contributions to the Eagles’ championship run. Barkley, who arrived at the White House with Trump on Marine One after playing golf with the president, had eclipsed the 2,000-yard rushing mark in his first season with Philadelphia after leaving the New York Giants.

Despite the playful jabs at Swift and the Chiefs, Trump also took time during the ceremony to praise specific Eagles accomplishments, including their controversial “tush push” play, which became a signature move during their championship season.

The Eagles’ White House visit represents a traditional honor for championship sports teams, though increasingly one that reflects the intersection of sports, entertainment, and politics in American culture. For Trump, Swift, and their respective supporters, the occasion served as yet another chapter in their ongoing public disagreement.