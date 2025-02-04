‘No Place For This In Sports’: Taylor Swift Targeted by ‘Garbage’ Eagles Fans with Offensive T-Shirt Ahead of Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles fans are proving once again that nothing is off limits as they show support for their team — even pop royalty on the opposing side. As the 2025 Super Bowl approaches on Feb. 9, some Philly supporters are making headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time with a T-shirt targeting Taylor Swift that’s got social media in an uproar.

Swift is catching flack from Eagles fans for supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two began dating in September 2023 and have been inseparable ever since, with Swift becoming a fixture at Chiefs games.

An offensive shirt targeting Swift was launched online. The shirt, which reads “F—k Taylor Swift” with the Eagles logo strategically placed beneath the expletive, has sparked outrage from Swifties and Chiefs fans alike. Some are calling it classless, while others are questioning the logic behind it.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift arrives to the stadium prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

“I mean, what does this even mean? Why does this make sense or help your game/team?” one baffled fan asked.

One person snapped on the loyalty aspect of the shirt, considering the “Shake It Off” singer is from Pennsylvania.

“@taylorswift13 Damn, see how your home state treats you.! I’m sure the #Swifties will have fun with this one!” one person tweeted.

Sports journalist Dov Kleiman put the controversy on blast, sharing a photo of the shirt on X with the caption: “Awful: #Eagles fans have made shirts to give out cursing out Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl. There’s no place for this in sports.”

Someone immediately disagreed, “No, there’s always a place for this in sports.”

"F**k Taylor Swift"



“F**k Taylor Swift”



There's no place for this in sports 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/03YVJqLtNq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2025

Still many condemned the merch, saying the shirt, which retails for $22.99, is an unnecessary cheap shot at the Chiefs’ lucky charm.

One self-proclaimed Swiftie wrote, “Seriously. People can really be garbage,” in defense of their pop shero.

While no one has stepped up to take credit for the offensive design, that hasn’t stopped Eagles fans from doubling down. Some are openly asking where they can buy one, while others dismiss the backlash entirely.

Many Philly fans adored the shirt.

Saying, “Where can I get one?” and “I want one.”

“Dude… This is mild in comparison to some fans’ behaviors,” one user argued.

Another fan tried to justify it by saying, “This isn’t sports. This is fandom. Learn the difference between the two.”

But in Philly, that line has been blurry for decades. The city has a reputation of just being die-hard fans about everything from cheesesteaks, hoagies, soft pretzels, water ice and The Birds.

Meanwhile, some Chiefs supporters believe this shirt could be a bad omen for Philly’s championship hopes, maybe invoking the loss from 2022.

“Sealing their fate before even arriving in NOLA. Tayvoodoo is real, and the birds are f—king around and will find out….congrats Chiefs on your 3-peat,” one fan wrote.

One person even took a jab at the city and its mayor, Cherelle Parker, who recently made headlines for misspelling the team’s name.

But let’s be real. This isn’t exactly new behavior for Philly’s fan base.

In just the past month, an Eagles fan was banned from Lincoln Financial Field after launching a rant at a female Packers fan, proving once again that the city’s passionate fandom has a darker side, NBC 10 reported.

The fans are so crazy, the city even set up the infamous “Eagles Court,” established in 1997 to handle the unruly chaos inside the stadium.

Then there’s the time Eagles fans threw D-cell batteries at St. Louis Cardinals outfielder J.D. Drew in 1999.

One of the funniest moments involved Philly’s own Kevin Hart. In 2018, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, a very drunk Hart tried to crash the championship podium — a move he later called one of the “stupidest things” he’s ever done, according to Talksport.com.

And if Eagles fans think they’ve seen passionate supporters before, they clearly haven’t gone up against the fandom that made Ticketmaster crash and sparked an FBI investigation into ticket sales.

The origins of the T-shirt may still be unknown, but one thing is clear: this Super Bowl rivalry just got personal. And with Swift expected to be in the building, Philly might want to brace itself for some “Bad Blood” energy coming its way.