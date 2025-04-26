‘She Doesn’t Like That Man’: Donald Trump Tries to Get Close to Melania Trump In New Video Amid Rumors They’re Drifting Apart, Fans Spot Her Cold Reaction

Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared a rare moment of PDA on Friday, when the President got a little handsy, slipping his arm around the first lady’s waist as they made their way to Marine One, headed for Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican.

The gesture, captured in photographs and videos, shocked many and sparked immediate reaction across social media as observers dissected the moment between the presidential couple following months of speculation about a separation.

Donald Trump shows his wife Melania Trump affection following months of chatter about their alleged separation. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

When the New York Post published a video clip on social media, while many MAGA maniacs celebrated Trump and Melania as two of the most loving people ever to live in the White House, others clung to the notion that the first lady does not like her husband.

“She hates him just like everyone else,” commented one person, reflecting the skepticism that follows the couple despite Melania expressing affection for Trump in her memoir published last year.

The online judgments continued harsh and unfiltered, with another observer writing, “We all know she doesn’t like that man. even MAGA knows this.”

One user even predicted, ‘”She doesn’t care. Otherwise she would lean in closer.”

A fourth said, “That’s because she won’t hold his hand. She even strategically holds her purse in the hand we would try to hold.”

When one defender asked, “To all those comenting….If she didn’t love him, why would she still be with him???” someone else quipped, “out of fear. Duh.”

Another critic simply stated, “She despises his touch,” as the images circulated online.

The Trumps joined dozens of world leaders paying final respects to the late pontiff, marking one of the few occasions where Melania has accompanied her husband to a high-profile event during his second term in office.

This joint appearance comes amid persistent speculation about their relationship, especially following so many noticing Melania’s limited public appearances during her husband’s second presidential term.

Since the Jan. 20 inauguration, President Trump has attended several major events solo, including the Super Bowl LIX in Louisiana and the Daytona 500 in Florida in February. On these occasions, he was joined by three of his adult children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump — along with Eric’s wife, Lara, while the current first lady was notably absent.

She also did not show up at her stepdaughter, Tiffany Trump’s, baby shower.

During the presidential campaign, Melania made only two public appearances: at the Republican National Convention in July and the Madison Square Garden rally in October.

At the MSG event, cameras captured what many interpreted as an uncomfortable exchange when Trump leaned in for a kiss and Melania turned her head, resulting in three air kisses rather than the intended kiss on the lips.

Melania addressed some of the speculation in a January interview with “Fox & Friends.”

“I have my own thoughts,” she stated. “I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ I don’t always agree with my husband is saying or doing. And that’s OK.”

When asked if she communicates her disagreements to her husband, she replied, “I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn’t. And that’s OK.”

Happy 55th Birthday 🎂🎉🇺🇸Melania.

She chose to be in a black veil with a cross on her neck at Pope Francesco’s funeral ✝️⚰️🙏🏽🇮🇹#Kemitalksmemorial pic.twitter.com/nVhaA0P25u — Dr Olukemi Olunloyo🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@DrKOlunloyo) April 26, 2025

The 54-year-old former model has reportedly planned to divide her time during this presidential term between Washington, D.C., New York, and Palm Beach.

According to sources cited by CNN, she has formed close friendships in Florida during the years since Trump’s first term and wishes to maintain those connections.

Additionally, her desire to remain close to their son Barron, currently studying business at New York University, influences her decision to spend considerable time at Trump Tower.

Reports from RadarOnline claimed that during their first White House residency, the couple maintained separate sleeping arrangements — Trump in the master suite and Melania in a two-room suite on the third floor. A spokesperson for the president denied these allegations when contacted by the publication.

Despite these persistent rumors, Melania has expressed feeling more understood during this second term.

“I just feel that people didn’t accept me, maybe, they didn’t understand me the way maybe they do now,” she told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt. “I didn’t have much support. People only viewed me as just the wife of the president. But I’m standing on my own two feet, independent.”

Even this new display of independence keeps people talking about whether or not she is happy, not just as the wife of the 47th president.

As the presidential couple was making their way to the Vatican, their brief moment of closeness stands in stark contrast to their typically reserved public interactions.

While the arm-around-the-waist gesture might appear routine for most married couples, for the Trumps, it represents a noteworthy departure from their usual public dynamic — one that continues to fascinate and divide observers as they navigate their second term in the White House.