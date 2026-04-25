‘It’s Embarrassing’: Trump Crawled Out of Bed at 3AM and Dragged Clint Eastwood Into a Wild Post, Only for Fans to Zoom In On a Detail That Blew It Up

President Donald Trump once again went on a frantic, middle-of-the-night posting spree.

A celebrity-centered messages grabbed the attention of the Republican politician’s unrelenting critics.

President Donald Trump goes on another early morning social media tirade that included a misleading post about a famous actor. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Before entering the White House a decade ago, Trump, 79, built a reputation for being a wealthy New Yorker.

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He rubbed elbows with well-known actors, musicians, athletes, and socialites.

Numerous celebs backed “The Apprentice” reality television show host as a Republican presidential candidate in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Comedian Roseanne Barr and hip-hop recording artist Kanye West backed Trump.

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, 95, hesitantly supported Trump’s long-shot candidacy over 2016 Democratic nominee Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in that year’s presidential race.

By 2020, Eastwood chose to endorse Democrat Michael Bloomberg for president. The self-described libertarian had a problem with the often-malicious Trump frequently “calling people names.”

Trump seemingly either forgot that the Academy Award-winning director had criticized his behavior in the past or just needed an ego boost, because a recent Truth Social repost featured Eastwood.

At 2:43 a.m. ET, the president shared a screenshot of a lengthy screed credited to Eastwood, where the “Dirty Harry” movie star allegedly slammed anyone calling Trump “stupid.”

If Trump’s goal was to change public perception by using the AFI Life Achievement Award recipient as a lifeline against the constant criticism hurled at him, the plan backfired.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝟬𝟮:𝟰𝟯 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟮𝟰.𝟮𝟲



🚨President Trump just posted this on Truth Social about Clint Eastwood commenting on President Trump pic.twitter.com/QnJrFcz2Qu — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 24, 2026

“Our President is a very sick man, who happens to have access to the [nuclear weapons] launch codes,” a Yahoo reader declared in reaction to Trump’s latest post-midnight social media rants.

A second commenter on the website sarcastically wrote, “Posting crazy stuff at 1:00 AM. That’s our hard-working president making America great again.”

“I think it’s embarrassing! The whole world is watching,” pointed out a Trump detractor, with another faultfinder adding, “Delusional, deluded old fool.”

Some X users zeroed in on Trump’s fixation on Eastwood. For instance, someone tweeted, “Clint Eastwood never said that. Trump posts internet hoaxes as facts — because he’s lazy and stupid.”

“An old lie that has been proven falsely attributed to Eastwood repeatedly. This is almost verbatim from Fred Doucette, DJT’s NH campaign manager,” pointed out an informed person on the platform.

“Vivek absolutely made the right decision this evening on two fronts,” said state Rep. Fred Doucette (R-Salem), one of Ramaswamy’s top Granite State supporters. “The Republican Party and the American people have made it clear. They want Donald Trump to be their president. And… pic.twitter.com/BKwdaVlDRV — Fred Doucette (@FredDoucetteNH) January 16, 2024

According to Snopes, an independent fact-checking outlet, the words attributed to Eastwood in the viral meme were actually from a letter written by New Hampshire state Rep. Fred Doucette to the editor of the Eagle Tribune daily newspaper in 2019.

An additional fact-checking site verified that Eastwood never defended Trump by praising the MAGA leader for being a “multi-billionaire,” having a “super model wife,” and supposedly representing the core principles of Christianity.

PolitiFact reported in 2020 that a now-deleted Facebook post from December 2019 completely cribbed Doucette’s op-ed in the Eagle Tribune, which did not include any reference to Eastwood.

Over the last seven years, the misattributed Eastwood quote has resurfaced in conservative-leaning sections of the internet.

The goal is to make Trump appear to be popular with famous American public figures.

Even if the presumed endorsement turns out to be fake, it still fuels the narrative

Trump does not seem concerned about whether his wild early morning Truth Social posts are based in reality.

He seems more interested in firing off at his perceived political adversaries, including former President Barack Obama, who is a regular target of Trump’s hours-long online rampages.

Just after midnight on April 24, Trump took more swipes at Obama, 64, by re-posting several tweets.

He falsely accused the 44th president and other high-profile Democrats of trying to overthrow the U.S. government in 2016.