‘She Looks So Different Now’: Melania Trump’s Unrecognizable Appearance In Old Ad Has Fans Convinced She Schemed Her Way Into the White House

A resurfaced 1993 Slovenian commercial starring a young Melania Trump, then known as Melanija Knavs, has taken social media by storm.

Many are calling the ad a case of manifestation in action, believing it eerily foreshadowed her future as first lady of the United States.

In the low-budget commercial for the Slovenian clothing brand MURA, a 23-year-old Melania portrayed the first female president of what the producer, according to Telegraph, claimed to be the United States.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump has steep demands for the White House ahead of his second term in office. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The ad, meant to be an aspirational take on women in power, shows Donald Trump’s now-wife stepping off a plane, waving to cheering crowds, and being escorted by security in a Chevrolet Caprice Classic.

Little did Melania know that decades later she’d be walking into the White House for real—though not as president, but as the wife of one.

The resurfaced footage sparked debates over the accuracy of the ad’s setting.

While the commercial’s creators intended it to depict the U.S., sharp-eyed viewers pointed out inconsistencies.

“It may be about the president, but not the United States,” noted one person.

Sometimes, destiny is written in the stars



Did you know that in 1993, at just 23 years old, Melania Knauss now Melania Trump, starred in a commercial in Slovenia 🇸🇮 as a model, where she portrayed, with all the hallmarks, a President of the United States?pic.twitter.com/c7EZKVXoH8 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 24, 2025

Another said, “That’s interesting. Based on the desk flags shown in the video (the flags of Slovenia and the European Union), it looks more like she was portraying the President of Slovenia. Just a side note: what I loved about Slovenia and Former Yugoslavia is the comfort with women in power.”

For some, the biggest irony is that the commercial aired in 1993 — the same year former president Bill Clinton took office. Two decades later, his wife, Hillary Clinton, campaigned to become the country’s first female president against Melania’s husband. However, Hillary lost despite winning the popular vote, which marked Trump’s first term in office.

“Even Melania got to be a fictional president before Hillary did… sad,” one YouTube commenter joked.

Some fans shifted their focus to highlighting the difference in Melania’s appearance today compared to 1993.

“WOW, she looks so different. Matter of fact, she looked better than she does now. That’s what is called manifestation!” one user remarked underneath the YouTube video.

Another added, “She has a lot of fillers in her face now… would’ve been interesting to see how she would have aged naturally.”

In the Daily Mail’s comments, two others wrote, “Unrecognizable after all her Plastic Surgeries, modifications and augmentations” and “Make that multiple plastic surgeries. She looks very different now.”



(Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images; grifo grifo/YouTube.

Still, many noted that they prefer Melania’s natural look including one who wrote, “Wow first time I see this. she’s very natural and beautiful.”

Wow, I didn’t realize that her eyes looked totally different when she was younger.



Fans of the former first lady saw the video as a sign of destiny.

“Wow, she predicted her own future as First Lady, and it came true. Bravo, Melania, such a wonderful and beautiful journey,” one supporter wrote.

But while some are hyping up Melania’s potential political path, others are questioning whether she even wants to return to the White House at all.

Reports have surfaced suggesting she initially had no desire to fully embrace another term as first lady the way that other wives had in the past.

In interviews, she has stated that she intends to split her time between Washington, D.C., New York — where the couple’s son Barron Trump is attending college — and Palm Beach, Florida. This arrangement suggests she may not reside full-time in the White House, making her role as FLOTUS even more unconventional.

Furthermore, speculation about the state of the Trumps’ marriage continues to swirl, fueled by public moments that some say show tension between the couple.

At a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, cameras caught Melania seemingly dodging a kiss from her husband, sparking a wave of online commentary last October. Reports have even surfaced claiming she has requested separate living arrangements within the White House, preferring her own bedroom apart from Trump.

Despite the rumors of her marital issues with the former reality star, Melania is securing her own lane outside of her husband’s political sphere.

Now 54, she has amassed wealth, influence, and unprecedented access to the inner workings of the U.S. government. She is reportedly the subject of an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner, with a $40 million deal in the works.