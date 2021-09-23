‘That’s What Really Started That Sh-t’: Birdman Explains Infamous Photo Kissing Lil Wayne

Birdman is finally shedding light on the highly speculated photo released in 2006 of him kissing his protégé at the time, Lil Wayne.

The kiss raised eyebrows among fans back then and even had them questioning the sexuality of the two. Birdman’s already addressed their actions in the past, stating that he sees Wayne as a son and that he kisses his other children. Now speaking about the issue in 2021 the entrepreneur is keeping his story consistent.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Birdman and Lil Waune attend Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” album release party on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, he did an interview on the “Big Facts” podcast, where he was once again asked about the infamous photo. “First of all my own born son, I would kiss him. I know you got a child you probably kiss him. You probably got a son, you would kiss him.”

Birdman went on to explain that because he was living a rough lifestyle he knew there may always be a moment where he may not make it back home. “ I always looked at it like, ’cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time they ever see me. ‘Cause I was living like that. That’s what that shit really started from ’cause I thought that every night I leave, I might not never come back.”

However their relationship wasn’t always good. They had prior beef in 2014 regarding the delay of Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” album which led to multiple lawsuits and threats of retirement from Wayne. While there were several hints of reconciliation over the years, Lil Wayne — also known as Tunechi — and Birdman’s relationship did not make a full recovery until 2018, which happens to be the same year Wayne’s long-awaited album was dropped.

Despite the years’-long beef, as Birdman continued on in the interview, ”I always today look at Wayne as my child. I was his father when he didn’t have a father since he was nine years old. And I love him like my own and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him.”

There may even be a potential project in the works between the “father-and-son” duo. Last year, Lil Wayne invited Birdman for a chat on “Young Money Radio,” where Birdman discussed wanting to do part two to their 2006 “Like Father, Like Son” album. “I want it to be my farewell thing,” said Birdman.