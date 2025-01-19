‘What In the AI Hell’: Toni Braxton’s Unrecognizable Look Shocks Fans Who Say ‘She Doesn’t Look Like This In Real Life’

At 57, Toni Braxton proves age is just a number, stunning on magazine covers and rivaling top models. For the cover of Narcisse, the singer debuted a sizzling new hair color that has fans in a frenzy over her bold transformation.

On Jan. 15, Braxton appeared wearing a red-hot fiery corset top and matching leather pants. Her makeup tied the look all together as well. Wearing slightly heavy eyeliner to give her eyes some depth, her cheeks were reddened with blush above her cherry-red lips.

Toni Braxton has fans doing a double take on her latest magazine cover. (Photo: @tonibraxton/Instagram)

As stunning as she looked, many were still drawn to her honey blond hair — which she opted for over her signature black — and her lighter complexion.

But some people weren’t a fan of Braxton stepping out of her comfort zone with this new look.

One person on Lipstick Alley reposted the photo and said, “What in the AI hell?? Toni knows she doesn’t look like this in real life. She is a natural beauty and doesn’t need to be heavily filtered. They got her looking like Elise Neal.”

A second said that editors went a little too hard with the editing of the photo. “Harpo, who dis woman????!! She looks like a different person. Like she’s Asian or a Pacific Islander. Her face shape is completely altered and all angles and contours have been airbrushed away (except the nose bridge), like she’s an AI robot or something. WEIRD!!!!”

Others had more comments under the Narcisse magazine’s post of the cover on Instagram.

“Wait! That’s Toni? She looks so different,” said one person in shock as another wrote, “What In Da World Did Y’all Do To This Woman’s Face?… Jail !”

Someone else said, “Something off abt this picture,” and another wrote, “​​I love you, Toni, but that’s not your best picture.”

Many who praised Toni’s look even said she and her younger sister, Tamar Braxton, including one who typed, “Thought this was Tamar at first but she looks so good.”

Others said Toni’s cover photo gave them flashbacks to her late 1990s-2000s era. “You are indeed making me high my love,” wrote one Braxton supporter, as another added, “I thought this was an unseen photo from “The Heat” era! Ok Toni!”

The star of the “Braxton Family Values” show has been busy since spring last year.

Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer extend their 'Love & Laughter' residency at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, adding six new performances in 2025: February 14-15, May 9-10, and July 11-12.#KBCEnglishService

^PMN pic.twitter.com/zcMxGvNr1w — KBC English Service (@kbcenglish) December 8, 2024

Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric The Entertainer paired up to do a residency in Las Vegas called the Love and Laughter show, giving their audiences a unique experience of comedy and laughter.

The show launched in April 2024 and received an extension that will begin in February and be held for two days in May and July.

The “Unbreak My Heart” singer spoke about her fans in an interview with Essence magazine in October 2024.

She said, “My fans are loyal, and I know my fans — but the younger generation, they’re just a little different, and I love them. They keep you on your toes. They keep you young and fresh. I love that, because I’m an old b*tch! I’ve been doing this since 1993.”