‘Ben Never Liked That About Her’: Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Photo Slammed By Trolls Who Say She’s ‘Fishing for Compliments’ and ‘Attention’ After Ben Affleck Divorce

Father Time has been kind to Jennifer Lopez, who is only getting better as she ages. The Hollywood bombshell will celebrate her 56th birthday in July, but the toll of life is nearly undetectable as she posed for a selfie that proved her curves are still in tip-top shape.

The hearts of 410,000 people and counting skipped a beat when they laid eyes on the “I’m Real” singer in an image posted on Instagram on April 8.

Lopez wore a skin-tight black bodysuit that demurely showcased a hint of cleavage but a full look at her toned arms. She stood looking into a mirror with a framed photo behind her that read, “Live Peep Show.”

Jennifer Lopez expressing gratitude for her body riles up critics who say she robbed Ben Affleck of his best years. (Photo: Jlo/Instagram.)

As tongue-in-cheek as the post appears at first glance, the Oscar-nominated actress managed to make it something of substance, a “Gratitude check-in” to be exact. She wrote in the caption, “1. My body — working hard but still better than ever 2. The people who keep my heart full 3. The little moments that become the best memories,” about the things she is grateful for.

A fan was quick to type, “Absolutely stunning, as always!” in her comments. Someone else quipped, “We need some JLo workout videos.”

When The Daily Mail reposted the image, the internet trolls whose hate is blocked by limited comments on Lopez’s post unleashed their grievances about the “shallow” celebrity.

One said, “It’s sad that she’s so successful, accomplished and beautiful but yet still feels a need for public attention. The thirst just never dies. Ben never liked that about her.”

“She should try to be happy,” suggested a fourth person. “She is exposing herself to comments and criticism by publishing photos and comments all the time. Why do that?!”

Referring to her and Affleck’s second chance at love, one critic added, “Ben really wooed her again to just play in her face.”

The “Hustlers” star can always do wrong in the eyes of critics. In January, Lopez was called “desperate” for wearing a bikini and fur boots during a getaway to Aspen.

In October 2024, people even cried that she stopped to a “new low” when Interview magazine published a scantily clad photo shoot of Lopez.

At the time, she was fresh off of her separation from Ben Affleck. The unlucky lovebirds ended their two-year marriage in January. One disgruntled onlooker scoffed that she was still “fishing for compliments” with her gratitude check-in months after her divorce from Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is ‘ready’ to date again as ex Ben Affleck is seen spending time with Jennifer Garner https://t.co/6zF6Km2uC0 pic.twitter.com/dhRXcKA0EG — Page Six (@PageSix) March 22, 2025

“She won’t ever be truly happy. Because after this many failed relationships, she still doesn’t get it. Your 6 pack abs and big butt do not make a happy, lasting relationship,” read another comment.

A third person stated, “Lopez got the best years out of Ben, then she tossed the scraps back to Garner.” The “Gigli” co-stars were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.

Before getting back with Affleck in 2021, Lopez was previously engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, whom she had been dating since 2017.

“The Accountant 2” star and his first wife Jennifer Garner were married for 10 years when they divorced in 2018. They are parents to three kids between the ages of 13 and 16. Since splitting from Lopez, several reports have fueled rumors of the exes growing closer despite the actress’ relationship with longtime boyfriend John Miller.

Lopez also shares 17-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. She was also previously married to Cris Judd and Ojani Noa.