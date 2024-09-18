‘Parent-Teacher Conference Asap!’: Usher’s Son Naviyd Exposes Teachers’ Crazy Obsession with His Dad, But Fans Side with Instructors

The second-oldest son of superstar Usher is making waves online after he posted a clever TikTok video of him poking fun at teachers who fawn over his celebrity father who has made ladies drool since the 1990s.

At 15 years old, Naviyd Ely Raymond has a personality all his own.

Fans who follow his social media, particularly TikTok, know him as more than just a “nepo kid.” He’s clever, funny, and enjoys the same daily routine as any other teenager — with one exception: His father is famous.

Usher’s teen son, Naviyd says he is tired of his teachers asking about his famous dad. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Naviyd goes to school like most kids his age, but unlike his peers, his teachers can’t wait to find a reason to call home to invite “Mr. Don’t Leave Ya Girl Around Me” to swing by for a parent-teacher meeting.

In a recent post, Naviyd shared a POV video dubbing over a comedic audio clip.

In it, he jokingly responds to an off-camera voice saying he has to go to school, lipsyncing, “I don’t give a s—t about going to school.”

Over the video, he added text that read, “When a teacher comes up to me and says ‘I’m such a big fan of ur dad’ and ‘you look just like Usher.’”

Within 24 hours of posting the video on Tuesday, Sept. 17, it garnered over 311K views, with fans pouring in to comment.

While it’s easy to imagine the situation as a bit embarrassing for the teen, many fans found the humor in it. After all, they understood why the teachers were giving Naviyd special attention.

For one, plenty of people believe he looks just like Usher.

“Yall can tell he’s usher’s son. They have similar features. Especially the eyes,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Wait you’re literally his twin.”

In addition to looking like him, earlier this year, fans said he even sounds like his dad when singing.

From there, the comment section took a hilarious turn, with fans imagining what they’d do if they were Naviyd’s teachers.

“I would need a parent-teacher conference asap! Not with Tameka though,” one person joked, referencing Naviyd’s mother, Tameka Foster.

Some commenters suggested Naviyd could use the attention to his advantage. One fan wrote, “I’ll let you meet him if you let me skip this test,” pretending to be in his shoes.

When The Shade Room reposted the video, its 29.2 million followers weighed in, with many noting his annoyed facial expressions, curly brown hair, and graffiti airbrushed shirt.

“Lmaooooo! The celebrity kids don’t be caring about who the parents are. I love it!” one person said.

Another joked, “I’d be setting up meet & greets like Chris Brown at back-to-school night. 1k to meet dad.”

There was even a bit of advice for Naviyd in the comment section. “Boy, if you don’t hush and take that good grade that lady bout to give you,” one fan playfully warned.

Not everyone saw the humor in the situation, though. Some understood how it could be frustrating for a teenager trying to navigate school while having a famous parent.

“I can see how that might be irritating,” one commenter sympathized. “Tell your dad it makes you uncomfortable and maybe he can talk to the staff about not mentioning it so you can enjoy your school experience. Good luck.”

Naviyd is no stranger to the spotlight. Usher has previously shared funny stories about his son on social media, including the time Naviyd hijacked his Instagram DMs to message celebrities. One notable instance involved the teen messaging singer PinkPantheress.

The youngster’s message to the “Boy’s a Liar” artist read, “Hello this is Usher’s son Naviyd. I’m you[r] true biggest fan please follow me back.”

He followed up with eyes and prayer-hand emojis, adding, “I put him on to ‘Masterpieces.’” PinkPantheress responded and even invited Usher and Naviyd to her show, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Usher found humor in his son’s antics, sharing on his Instagram Story: “Because he did the most to connect with her on my account… I had to act like he wasn’t allowed to go…”

“Yes… He violated my trust… and I will never trust him around my phone,” Usher joked. “Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him making it happen,” calling his son “a little genius.”

The “You Remind Me” singer isn’t just a cool dad but is dedicated to teaching life lessons to his four children.

He spends time with his 16-year-old son, Usher “Cinco” V, and 15-year-old Naviyd Ely —whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster — as well as his nearly 4-year-old daughter, Sovereign Bo, and nearly 3-year-old son, Sire Castrello, with his current wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

Maybe Naviyd will use that same genius to flip the attention from his teachers into hustling his way to honor roll.