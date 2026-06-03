‘Funny as She Is’: Keke Palmer’s Home Tour Hilariously Interrupted By Her Young Son, and His Impeccable Comedic Timing Has the Internet Cracking Up

Keke Palmer has been entertaining audiences for 20 years in both film and television, largely highlighted by her ability to bring the laughter effortlessly.

However, based on a new viral video clip, her young son is on his way to following right in his mother’s footsteps.

While giving a tour of her palatial ranch-style home in Los Angeles for Architectural Digest, Palmer was accompanied by a very special guest — her 3-year-old son Leodis — and by the looks of it, he is a little star in the making.

Fans say Keke Palmer’s 3-year-old adorably stole the moment when she gave a tour of her home to Architectural Digest. (Photo: @keke/Instagram)

In an instantly viral clip from the tour, Palmer is showing off her spacious kitchen when she turns and realizes that adorable Leodis has climbed on top of the counter, prompting Palmer to respond without missing a beat.

”How the hell did you get up there by yourself?” she said to her son as she was both shocked and amused. “He’s getting so big, it’s hard to know how he’s able to do all this stuff.”

Palmer then tries to get her son to share that he loves milk, which he calls “leche,” but he messes up her plans and hilariously tells the camera, “I’m done drinking leche!”

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Arguably the cutest moment is when Palmer asks the toddler if he’s happy that the camera crew is there, to which he replies, “Hmmmmmm, no.”

Palmer then follows up, asking, “Do you want the people to leave?” and in a perfect deadpan moment that could have come from a ’90s sitcom, Leodis turns around to the camera with a sly expression of hesitancy.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the cute moment with Palmer and her son and shared their takes on the memorable family moment.

Keke Palmer was caught OFF GUARD when she realized her son had climbed onto the kitchen counter by himself in the middle of an interview 😭👀



“How the hell did you get up there by yourself? He’s getting so big, it’s so hard to know how he’s able to do all this stuff.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yDnvhQwQtK — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 1, 2026

“I love that her child is just as funny as she is,” a user on X wrote.

“Every parent has that ‘wait… HOW did you even get up there?!’ moment,” another user shared. “Kids level up overnight. The fact she instantly switched from interview mode to full mom mode is what makes this so real and wholesome.”

A third user pointed out her children switch up when guests are around.

“Toddlers NEVER say what you want them to in front of company. KeKe: ‘He LOVES milk!’ Leo: ‘I’m done drinking leche!’ Boy! Since when?” they wrote.

An additional user highlighted the heart-warming nature of the video. “This whole video was pure joy. I watch all the AD videos and I was so happy when I saw hers pop up yesterday. She’s just pure fun and joy,” they commented.

Elsewhere in the Architectural Digest interview, Palmer revealed that her home is reminiscent of the popular ’90s TV sitcom “Full House.”

“My house is kind of like ‘Full House’ except instead of three uncles, we’ve got three aunts,” she told the outlet.“Danny Tanner, girl! Leo is Michelle: ‘You got it, dude,’” Palmer recalls of the show’s classic characters. “I wanted it to have that kind of vibe, but to be luxury, too. The value supports the people in it.”

It appears that Palmer’s goal was reached courtesy of her interior designers.

“I think at the end of the day, this home is a reflection of Keke. It’s grounded, expressive, and effortlessly warm,” said Michele Booth Rylston Road Interiors, who designed Palmer’s home alongside Anna Viola of Anna Viola Interiors.