‘Wouldn’t Let That Happen to Me Though’: ‘Boondocks’ Producer Reveals Usher Episode Was Inspired By Real-Life Story About His Ex-Wife

“The Boondocks” went off the air in 2014, but the classic animated sitcom continues to be a topic of conversation over a decade later as it predicts popular moments in pop culture.

Carl Jones, the show’s co-executive producer, recently sat down with the “Effective Immediately” podcast, where he reminisced about one of the most iconic episdes of the Aaron McGruder-created series.

Season 2 of “The Boondocks” included an episode that centered on Sarah, the wife of the Thomas DuBois character (voiced by Cedric Yarbrough) and her obsession with R&B crooner Usher.

Yet, some viewers are just now learning that the “Tom, Sarah and Usher” episode was based on a real-life awkward moment.

Jones, his then-wife, McGruder, and others went to a Mr. Chow restaurant to celebrate the show being picked up by Cartoon Network for a second season.

After she expressed her opposition regarding the program’s controversial “The Trial of R. Kelly” episode — which referenced an old tape the disgraced singer made of himself urinating on a 14-year-old girl — the ex-wife got visibly upset and then changed her mood as soon Usher came into the spot.

“Usher walks in,” Jones told “Effective Immediately” hosts DJ Hed and Gina Views. “Her whole… everything just changed, her whole attitude changed.”

He claimed his wife began making “goo-goo eyes” at the “U Got It Bad” vocalist to get his attention as Usher waved back and licked his lips.

“I’m looking crazy at the table because everyone sees it,” Jones confessed. “So it’s time for us to leave. So we get up and we get to the front of the restaurant and I look back and she’s at the n—-’s table.”

Gina gasped loudly after he admitted his wife then embarrassingly introduced him to Usher as just “Carl” without mentioning they were married or calling him her husband.

“I come into the office the next day and they were like, ‘N—–, you know that’s going in the show,’” Jones explained before revealing he voiced the waiter in the “Tom, Sarah and Usher” scene.

While at dinner, Sarah noticed Usher sitting at a separate table before the singer came over to show her some attention. She ended up leaving the restaurant with Usher while Mr. DuBois, was left at the table with the bill.

“Sorry, man … Wouldn’t let that s— happen to me though,” said the waiter, voiced by Jones as he walked away.

This was not the first time he spoke about Usher directly inspiring the storyline used on “The Boondocks.” In 2023, Jones also shared the personal anecdote in interviews with AfroTech and DJ Vlad.

His latest recollection of the uncomfortable interaction between his partner and the chart-topping “Burn” singer generated a lot of discussion on social media over the last several days.

“He should’ve kept that to himself lmao,” an X user expressed. In response, someone replied, “Why? He was able to turn an L into a W.”

Another person joked, “And his team is dead wrong for making him have to relive that s— forever.”

“Oh dang! Now I’m wondering how many of those episodes could be true. I will have to go back to look at this episode again after finding out this information,” a fan of “The Boondocks” wrote.

Jones’ alleged flirty ex-wife also got called out as one vocal critic suggested, “If that happened to me she would [have] walked home and the divorce papers would [have] been prepared on her arrival. FAFO.”

Usher has gained a reputation for presenting flirtatious vibes at his concerts. He became a trending topic in July 2023 when he serenaded singer and actress Keke Palmer at his Las Vegas residency.

Palmer, wearing a bodysuit underneath a sheer dress to see Usher in Vegas, appeared to having a good time dancing closely on stage with Usher. But her then-boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Jackson, did not, tweeting, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

The fitness trainer was hit with significant scrutiny for publicly shaming his famous girlfriend. The pair eventually separated in October 2023 with Palmer accusing the former Fresno State University football player of domestic violence.

In November 2023, Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson and she dropped the case in May 2024 after reaching a joint custody agreement for their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, born on Feb. 25, 2023.

Many observers pointed to Palmer’s viral video from Usher’s residency as the catalyst for her romantic relationship with Jackson ending. Usher poured fuel on the gossip fire by tapping Palmer to star in his “Boyfriend” music video, which aired on YouTube just one month after the Vegas drama.

More recently, Palmer spoke about the controversy with the “Hands of Stone” actor for her “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast.

“My reaction was just like, ‘I can’t believe it, I haven’t seen anybody perform like this in such a long time,’” she told him. “Now obviously everybody went crazy. We caused some ruckus in my relationship.”

Usher sarcastically questioned if he had “anything to do with” causing issues between Palmer and Jackson.

“Did I send you that dress?” he asked Palmer, who responded, “Have you seen ‘The Boondocks’ episode? You’ve been apparently accused of this for years.”

The “Confessions” hitmaker insisted his goal is only to entertain his female concertgoers and does not intend to rip any families apart by purposely showering attention on women at his concert.

“I don’t want to take any responsibility for breaking everybody’s home up, but that wasn’t the purpose and point,” Usher stated. “It was for you to have a good time with your girls. Come out there and just enjoy.”