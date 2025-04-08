‘Not Him Trying to be Like Bezos’: Mark Zuckerberg Under Scrutiny for Boosting Public Appearances with Wife After Incident with Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, 40, has mostly kept his personal life away from public scrutiny for the past decade, but his relationship has become a hot topic in recent months.

Zuckerberg married pediatrician Priscilla Chan, 40, in 2012. The couple have occasionally appeared together for interviews, conferences and on red carpets.

But people have noticed the Zuckerbergs stepping into the limelight more often recently following criticism from their appearance at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., in January.

According to photos, Zuckerberg sat in the United States Capitol rotunda between his wife and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

The tech giant was caught in photos glancing at Sánchez’s chest, adorned in a white lace negligee top and blazer to match her pants.

That same month, internet speculation of a possible split between Zuckerberg and Chan had escalated with many pointing to the Harvard University dropout’s drastic makeover last May to include designer clothing and expensive jewelry.

Most normal thing Zuckerberg has ever done pic.twitter.com/pr7FmIjVI2 — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) January 20, 2025

This led to accusations that he was experiencing a midlife crisis, which many viewed as a possible sign they were headed for divorce. Some people assumed Zuckerberg was doing damage control after the viral moment when he threw an extravagant birthday party for his wife’s 40th birthday in February.

Last month on March 9, Chan was seen with her husband at the UFC 313 fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev in Las Vegas in photos and videos posted online.

The Meta Platforms CEO and his wife recently walked the red carpet for the 11th Breakthrough Prize Awards, referred to as the “Oscars of Science,” in Santa Monica, California, on April 3.

“Priscilla and I helped start the Breakthrough Prize to honor great scientists and achievements. Always a fun night presenting the awards with [Vin Diesel]!” Zuckerberg stated on Instagram, sharing photos of him, Chan and others at the event.

Bezos and Sánchez were also photographed at the Breakthrough Prize according to an April 7-WWD article about the Hollywood affair, which was later reposted to an online thread via The Lipstick Alley.

Many commentators pointed out that Zuckerberg and his spouse have been more visible in the public eye despite unsubstantiated rumors of marital issues.

“It seems like they’ve been making quite a few public appearances together lately,” one person suggested on the website.

“Not him trying to be like Bezos making appearances in Hollywood events. Meanwhile, Bezos is trying to be like Musk, cozying up to the deplorable president for the perks,” read another comment.

“Earlier this year, there were rumors of a split, so they’ve upped the public appearances, posting on social media to counter the allegations,” a third poster theorized about Zuckerberg and Chan.

A fourth claimed, “She’s trying to mark her territory. That was the same thing as that vow renewal. He’s been cheating, me thinks.”

Despite the breakup rumors, Zuckerberg and Chan appear to remain a united front for the Breakthrough Prize Awards and online. The two are parents to three children: Maxima (born in 2015), August (born in 2017), and Aurelia (born in 2023).