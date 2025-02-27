‘Still Doing Damage Control’: Mark Zuckerberg Struggles to Recover from Lauren Sánchez Glance as He Hosts Over-the-Top Birthday Bash for His Wife 

Mark Zuckerberg spared no expense as he celebrated wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday. Posts shared by the couple reveal that the Harvard alumna was thrown a grand bash akin to a wedding reception with outfit changes and a massive cake designed to look like an oversized bucket with a bottle of champagne inside of it.

The Facebook co-founder gushed over his wife of nearly 13 years in two posts. The first was a video soundtracked by audio of him saying that Priscilla is the “most important person in my life” during Zuckerberg’s 2018 testimony before Congress.

Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sánchez wish tech giant’s wife a happy 40th birthday, refueling his controversial stolen glance at Sánchez’s chest at Donald Trump inauguration. (Photos: Zuck/Instagram; Laurenwsanchez/Instagram.)

Photos of the pair, their children, as well as moments from her childhood, were shown in the sentimental collage. There, he wrote, “Happy 40th birthday to my beloved Priscilla! Here’s to many more happy years ahead.”

In his second post, Zuckerberg shared photos from the party to show gold, sparkly linen-covered tables seated guests, an orchestra played music, as well as a clip of his birthday speech where he gushed, “Every year how you just grow more vibrant and more beautiful, and I love you so much” to his blushing lady, Chan.

In the caption, he professed, “Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I’m grateful to share this life with you @priscillachan.”

Hordes of followers followed suit and wished Chan a happy 40th, and several others complimented the couple’s love for each other. One such comment read, “Dude definitely loves his wife, ain’t no doubt about it.”

Zuckerberg and Chan met as students at Harvard University but didn’t began dating in 2003. Since getting married in 2012, they have welcomed three kidsL Maxima, August, and Aurelia.

But there were several commenters who believed the over-the-top expression was proof that, “Bros still doing damage control from the inauguration stare.”

There were multiple individuals who suspected the tech giant is in the doghouse after he was seemingly caught in 4K appearing to steal a glance at pal Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s chest on Jan. 20.

Zuckerberg was seated next to the former journalist at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Amazon co-founder was seated to the left of his soon-to-be bride. Her revealing white suit and lacy bra caught the attention of millions of viewers and apparently Zuckerberg too.

Oops, I did it again! 😂



Zuckerberg taking a sneak peek at the … ehmm… wristwatch of Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée.



pic.twitter.com/yjv9ke79Py — Muse (@xmuse_) January 20, 2025

An antagonist commented, “What about jeff bezos wife?” alluding to Sánchez being one of the entrepreneur’s most important people too. Another said, “This is what you have to do when you get caught ogling Lauren Sánchez.”

When Chan uploaded her own recap of the shindig, the ex “Good Day LA” co-host commented, “HBD,” provoking a heckler to quip, “Wasn’t he checking out your rack?”