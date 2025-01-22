‘From Mr. Steal Your Data to Mr. Steal Your Girl’: Mark Zuckerberg Makes Another Shocking Move With Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée After Being Distracted by Her Lingerie

Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez is standing by her bold fashion choices after making headlines for her risqué outfits at Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration events.

She turned heads in a white pantsuit with a peek-a-boo lace bra, causing tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg to do a double-take. Other outfits were very provocative gowns that caused many to gag, in a bad way, on social media.

Author Lauren Sánchez subtly claps back at her haters who didn’t like one of her outfits during one of President Donald Trump’s inauguration events. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images / Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Despite the backlash, Sánchez is showing her critics that their opinions don’t faze her.

The 55-year-old media personality and soon-to-be wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to her Instagram and liked compliments to quietly thank supporters who defended one of her looks.

Among the comments earning Sánchez’s stamp of approval was one that boldly stated, “Girl you ate that inaugural look don’t pay attention to no haters,” adding, the “only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s.”

One person she liked said she was “THAT GIRL.”

But elsewhere on the internet detractors weren’t buying what Sánchez was selling.

Critics on Y! Entertainment didn’t hold back, with one user blasting the outfit as “In poor taste. Wasn’t appropriate for the occasion.”

Another commenter delivered a scathing assessment: “Well let’s see it’s a PRESIDENTIAL inauguration NOT a Victoria Secret runway show…she can ‘like’ everyone’s comments but it’s clear that class and dignity does not run in her wheel house – then again she’s not with bezos for that anyway…he liked how she dressed and she saw nothing wrong with it.”

The criticism about her gratitude for the support only intensified, with one person resigning, “They were inaugurating a felon, anything goes.”

Others piled on with remarks like “She proved the old adage ‘you can’t buy class,'” and “The only reason she wore it was to get noticed. Mission accomplished. Made her look sleezy and desperate.”

Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit? Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place. And as for our favorite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his… — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) January 20, 2025

“Selling Sunset” alum Christine Quinn jumped into the fray, taking to X to roast Sánchez’s ensemble from earlier in the day, “Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?”

The reality TV star added, “Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.”

The self-proclaimed “sarcastic b-tch” ended the tweet by writing, “And as for our favorite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. WTF is going on America.”

Social media hand-wringers erupted when photos surfaced showing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appearing to sneak a peek at Sánchez’s décolletage attire during the ceremony, adding another layer of controversy to the already heated debate.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée faces ridicule for her revealing inauguration look, leaving many to demand she acquire a stylist. (Photo: @Fox News / screenshot)

Zuckerberg made matters worse when eagle-eyed observers caught the tech CEO liking Sanchez’s clap back post on Instagram.

“ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM,” one person wrote.

“As if he would have any idea what to do with her,” said another.

“From mr. steal your data to mr. steal your girl,” a third X user quipped.

ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM pic.twitter.com/X5h4bNKtay — Daniel (@growing_daniel) January 21, 2025

Speculation intensified when another X user took notice that Sanchez had even liked a Dec. 15 photo of Zuckerberg on Instagram.

“Will zuck lose his amazon prime?” a social media user asked.

This isn’t Sánchez’s first rodeo with fashion controversy.

In November 2024, she faced similar criticism over a negligee-inspired mini dress by Laura Basci, with critics branding her “cheap” and “classless,” some even suggesting she was trying to copy fellow Latina singer Jennifer Lopez’s signature sexy style.

Just a month later, she stirred the pot again at The New York Times Deal Book event, pairing a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a lace bustier that had one observer on social media writing, “It’s 30 degrees in NYC and she gets out of a limo in a Miami white-heat outfit with her bra visible for all to see. No taste whatsoever.”

Even during a January 2025 St. Barts vacation, Sánchez couldn’t escape the reflexive dart throwing, with harsh comments like “Why does she always look like a cheap hooker? So much money and no style,” and “Her face is ruined now hopefully she will find a better doctor. The obvious surgery is so tacky.”

Despite the avalanche of criticism, Sánchez has her defenders in high places. Many of her celebrity friends chimed in.

At the inaugural ball, where she later changed into a strapless black Dolce & Gabbana gown, Kris Jenner gushed “STUNNING!!!” while Brooks Nader declared her the “Belle of the ball!” Bethenny Frankel praised Sánchez’s “extreme hotness” during her “magical evening” at Washington’s National Building Museum.

Sánchez, who got engaged to Bezos, 61, in 2023, continues to embrace her bold style choices, which seems to draw inspiration (in clothes, not politics) from Latina sex symbols like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofía Vergara.

While many have issues with how she dresses, it seems one person doesn’t care and loves her just as she is. That’s Bezos, the second-richest man in the world. That’s probably why she could not care less about her haters.