‘He Doesn’t Really Know How to Read’: Pete Davidson’s Shocking Claim About Donald Trump Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

Viral lore claiming that Donald Trump is illiterate is getting new fuel as Pete Davidson’s recollection about the politician has resurfaced.

The actor and comedian told “the one story” he’s allowed to tell about working with “The Apprentice” boss on “Saturday Night Live” in a video clip.

Trump served as guest host for the Nov. 7, 2015, episode. Davidson’s 2016 interview with Opie Radio is recirculating as online discourse about the president’s reading abilities continues to be debated.

Davidson began by telling the hosts, “He doesn’t really know how to read, and he loves to improv.”

Comedian Pete Davidson’s remarks about Donald Trump’s alleged inability to read resurface. (Photos by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hellmann’s; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He continued to recollect, “During, like, the table read…before he had to reach each line, and he’s the host, so he’s in everything, he would go, ‘Uh, I’m not going to say this. I think I’m gonna say this the way I would’ve said this. Is that OK?’”

The “SNL” alum said his “favorite part” was when Trump’s alleged literacy shortcomings altered the closing line of a Disneyland skit.

He claimed the Republican should have said, “OK, let’s get out of here. Turkey legs?” But instead, “He doesn’t know how to read,” so Trump stated, “Ok, let’s get out of here, turkey legs.’ He called his daughter turkey legs. … He doesn’t get it. He thinks that everybody’s laughing with him, but we’re all laughing at him. … It was, like, crazy,” said the comedic writer.

Moreover, Davidson quipped, “He would be, like, ‘I did a good job, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ He constantly kept saying how amazing the ratings were gonna be.”

“That’s not a surprise,” was a common takeaway from Trump’s critics.

Another Instagram user revisiting the video remarked, “His vocab is indicative of this. It shouldn’t be a surprise. He has a small pool of words on repeat.”

A second person suggested, “It sounds like he can read but cannot comprehend which tracks lol.” A fourth person commented, “No Wonder he wants to dismantle the Dept Of Education.”

Yo i thought ppl saying Trump couldn't read was just a joke. Bro is actually illiterate. pic.twitter.com/HYugjsjQj7 — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) March 3, 2025

On X, where compilations of “proof” of Trump’s reading and comprehension skills are picked apart, someone tweeted, “Yo I thought ppl saying Trump couldn’t read was just a joke. Bro is actually illiterate.”

Another takeaway read, “He just refuses to wear glasses because he’s incredibly vain.”

Some contrarians even suggested the president has dyslexia, though he has not publicly been diagnosed with the learning disorder. Trump’s gaffes have been a goldmine for Davidson, who has poked fun at the businessman for years.

Years later in 2018, the comic told Variety that the elected official is a “dweeb” and has made him the butt of jokes on the long-running sketch show.