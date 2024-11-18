‘They Think I’m a B—ch’: Katt Williams Makes Explosive Claims About ‘Saturday Night Live’s Secret Agenda Against Him After Being Mocked 9 Times 

Comedian Katt Williams is making headlines again, this time for calling out “Saturday Night Live” show producers over their portrayals of him despite never being invited to appear on the iconic late night comedy show.

During an interview at Vulture Festival on Saturday, Nov. 16, the Emmy winning “Atlanta” actor shared insights on everything from his career, politics, Diddy parties, the recent Mike Tyson fight as well as his epic “Club Shay Shay” interview with Shannon Sharpe, where he aimed to destroy certain comedians careers.

Comedian Katt Williams says that SNL purposely casts women to play him. (Photo: Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

However, it was his comments about “SNL” that had the audience talking.

Williams claimed that the show has parodied him multiple times without extending so much as an invitation to appear on the show—a move he finds both baffling and flattering at the same time.

“There has never been a person that has been parodied 9 times on ’Saturday Night Live’ and yet never been invited other than me,” he said. “So I, at this point, take it as a badge of honor that they don’t f—k with me.”

He continued, “A lot of times when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you. So for ‘Saturday Night Live’ to have an impression of me and have a woman do that, means they think I’m a b—ch. And I understand what they’re saying when they do that.”

When Vulture posted a clip of the interview on Instagram, it triggered mixed reactions from their 400,000+ followers online.

“He needs to lighten up,” one person said.

Others defended Williams’ perspective, like the person who wrote, “Talent, Integrity & Directness never get a seat at the table… because of thy Worthiness. Peace is priceless and rare.”

Another person said, “They are afraid of what you might say, do, or not do,” possibly of the reason why they won’t have him on.”

One comment added humor, stating, “It’s not like there’s a bunch of cast members who could pull-off this impression as it is.”

Another disagreed and said, “Well… maybe you should do some self reflection Katt. And shouldn’t comedians have a sense of humor.”

Fans on Hollywood Unlocked were mixed also.

“So honestly he’s really a hater,” one person wrote. Another said, “He right in the same category as Jaguar Wright and Orlando Brown,” as a nod to two controversial public figures who are know for their shocking and outlandish claims about the entertainment industry.

Here’s the kicker, though: Williams isn’t entirely correct about “SNL.”

While he believes only women have parodied him, multiple male cast members and guest stars have impersonated the “Friday After Next” star over the years.

Fellow comedian Jay Pharoah nailed Williams’ signature voice and swagger in the 2012 “Weekend Update” sketch and in another segment titled, “Pimpin’ Pimpin’ Pimpin’.” The segment title was taken from his 2008 standup documentary, “Katt Williams: It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin.”

Pharoah’s performance is still one of the most memorable impressions of the comedian on SNL.

Then, in 2014, Canadian rapper Drake stepped into the role during his guest-hosting appearance, playing Williams in a “Nancy Grace” sketch, appearing on a conservative pundit’s show to discuss legalizing weed in Colorado.

Fast forward to March 2022, Chris Redd also delivered a stellar Katt Williams parody during Zoë Kravitz’s opening monologue. The segment was about all of the “Catwomen” and “Cat Williamses” in history of television and film, and the writers added the “Dark Matters” comedian in the list.

fire up the cat signal! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/U78y9xDe53 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

The most recent time that anyone spoofed Williams on “SNL” was to parody the Sharpe interview.

One woman, Ego Nwodim, brought her comedic brilliance to the role of Katt Williams during a parody sketch on the Jan. 20, 2024, days after the interview went viral.

The sketch was titled “Club Shay Shay, Extended Cut” and currently has 3.7 million views.

Club Shay Shay with Katt Williams: Extended Cut pic.twitter.com/5rA4QJCiPX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2024

Williams might think “SNL” has taken a jab at him, but the truth is, his eccentric personality, high pitched voice and unique style including his permed hair make him an easy figure to parody — and that’s just “the game.”

Whether he’s been misrepresented or not, Williams seems to be taking it all in stride.

“And I understand that that’s what they’re saying when they do that, you know? So, yeah, it doesn’t bother me at all. I understand how the game goes and I understand that if you love me I know why you do, and if you don’t f—k with me I understand how the game goes,” he said. “My job is to be worthy.”