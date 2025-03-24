‘The Most Fragile, Sensitive Snowflake In History’: Trump Throws Fit Over Presidential Portrait, Contrasts ‘Bad Picture’ of Himself to ‘Wonderful’ Obama Painting

Another day, another grievance from President Donald Trump.

The president, not one to suppress his gripes, took to Truth Social over the weekend to complain about a portrait of himself hanging in the Colorado Statehouse. It’s unclear if Trump saw the portrait in person or not, but it was clear his vanity had taken offense.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump ranted.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In comparison, the portrait of former president Barack Obama “looks wonderful,” he continued.

A few facts worth noting: Former President Obama has kept himself fit, is 15 years younger, and doesn’t lather his skin in a bronzer.

The two portraits were painted by the same artist.

“She must have lost her talent as she got older,” Trump whined. “In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain.”

More likely: one person from outside of Colorado complained — “the most fragile, sensitive snowflake in history,” as journalist and longtime Trump chronicler Ron Filipkowski put it.

Trump wrote he is taking up their (his) cause. “I am speaking on their behalf to the radical left governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua,” a Venezuelan drug cartel that Republicans claimed during last year’s campaign had taken over an Aurora, Colorado, neighborhood. (They hadn’t.)

“Don’t worry, we saved it,” Trump continued. (They didn’t.) “Jared should be ashamed of himself.”

But Polis didn’t commission the painting. It was put up by Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham, who led the fundraising effort to add the president to the statehouse walls.

But before the money was raised, another portrait was placed in Trump’s stead as a prank.

Democratic House staffer Katie March, an advisor and assistant to House Speaker Crisanta Duran, allowed a political operative to access the Capitol through a secured entrance reserved for employees.

Alan Franklin, political director for the liberal advocacy group Progress Now, placed a large portrait of Russian President Vladamir Putin near portraits of American presidents in the halls of the Capitol.

The stunt was meant to embarrass Republicans, as they had been unable to raise any money for a Trump portrait. Instead, the resulting publicity triggered a rash of donations.

“Political pranks are one thing, but it crosses a line, in my opinion, when public spaces in the Capitol are misused and abused the way they were in this case.,” Grantham said.

“This building belongs to all the people of Colorado and I’m frankly shocked that anyone who works on staff here — and works for the top Democrat in the House, no less — would be a party to something as inappropriate and over the line as this,” he continued.

March was stripped of her security credentials as punishment. She also issued an apology.

“I saw this as a harmless prank but didn’t think through the potential impact of my actions on our building security,” March said in a written statement. “I sincerely apologize to my colleagues and to State Patrol for my actions.”

Trump is still waiting for an apology from the painter.

“The artist sucked. With all of the talented artists that are out there, this portrait is of poor quality. I’d be pissed too,” wrote one commenter on X.

But most commenters were less sympathetic.

“Obviously, they purposely didn’t paint in his horns. He should be grateful,” said one Trump critic. “He should say thank you. Dude, would you rather they left your horns in?”