‘What Happened to Jesus?’: Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West Over Pete Davidson Lyric

Charlemagne Tha God is not here for Kanye West’s recent threats to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

“The Breakfast Club” host recently sat down on his podcast “The Brilliant Idiots” where he called out West for rapping “corny” line on his song “Eazy.” In it, he talks about wanting to put the paws on Davidson because he is now dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Charlamagne Tha God (L) and Kanye West (R). Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech, David Livingston/Getty Images,

The line goes, “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Charlamagne said, “I thought Kanye’s bar to Pete was corny as hell. I thought it was corny. I didn’t like it … What happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson,” he said referring to West’s gospel rebrand in recent years. “I just thought the line was corny.”

The 43-year-old also referenced West’s statement on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where he confessed that he was just pretending to be a “backpack rapper,” which is a rapper whose lyrics are about real-world issues. He said, “For me, I think about what he said on ‘Drink Champs’ when he said he used all the backpackers. Remember he was like, ‘I used all the backpackers, ’cause I never really liked backpack rap,’ and then you see him hanging out with like a lot of the street rappers now.”

According to Charlamagne, West is surrounding himself for a purpose. “He’s hanging out with all these guys just to be able to say that line. You know what I mean? But I want all those street rappers to know, he’s using y’all too. But the difference is the street rappers aren’t going to be used. They gon’ keep they hand in Kanye West’s pockets ’cause wolves do not make good house pets, and Kanye West will learn that.”

West has not responded to Charlamagne’s remarks, and Davidson has not made a direct response to West’s lyric either. But a source for Davidson came forward on Page Six last week and said, “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that, he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

Kardashian is not the only one in their estranged marriage who is dating. Kanye West has been linked to multiple women since they’ve been separated and is now dating model/actress Julia Fox

Watch below at 1:05:00 mark.

