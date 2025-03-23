‘You Can Do SO Much Better’: Jeff Bezos’ Ultra-Luxury Wedding Plans Fail to Impress Harsh Critics Who Call Venue Choice ‘Unoriginal’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are nearing the end of their two-year engagement. Sources indicate that the couple has sent out invitations for their glamorous summer wedding, meaning they won’t have to wait much longer to say “I do.”

Bezos proposed to Sánchez in May 2023 after going public with their relationship in 2019. Now, nearly two years later, wedding invitations have officially been sent out, as first reported by Puck News.

Page Six reports that the couple plans to marry in Venice this summer. This aligns with earlier claims that “the wedding of the century” would presumably take place this “spring/summer” in Italy aboard the tycoon’s massive $500 million 417-foot superyacht. The swanky boat can accommodate 18 guests in the utmost luxury. The guest list, according to Hello! Magazine, is said to include prominent figures such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, actor Kevin Costner, Australian billionaire James Packer, and Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Wedding Details: Venice Venue, Guest List & Superyacht Ceremony (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans and critics alike have expressed a range of opinions about Bezos’ upcoming wedding.

“Why would anyone want to get married in Venice during tourist season is beyond me,” one Page Six reader commented. “There are so many beautiful lakes in Italy. Venice itself is really not that great. I’m curious how they’re going to attempt to shut it down and make it private.”

“Venice, Italy? Yawn. With all that money, one would think they would have been more original,” shared another person.

“Jeff, with your cash you can do SO much better,” a Yahoo! Entertainment commenter wrote.

Before heading to Venice to become Mrs. Bezos, Sánchez will embark on a space adventure with veteran journalist Gayle King and pop singer Katy Perry this spring through Bezos’ space-faring company, Blue Origin.

In a chat with People, Sánchez says she’s “nervous” about going to space, but also understands how monumental this opportunity is.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” says Sánchez. “I’m also incredibly excited about seeing our planet from space. They call it the Overview Effect for a reason. It’s a perspective that I believe will be truly life-changing for me, as it has been for others who have experienced this rare view.”



