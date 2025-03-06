‘Creating a Weird Tension’: Taylor Swift Reportedly Being Advised to Dump Travis Kelce to Protect Her Brand After She Got Booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance has captivated fans since mid-2023, but recent developments suggest trouble may be brewing for the power couple. According to a new tabloid report, Swift is being advised to end her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star to safeguard her global brand following a notable incident at the Super Bowl.

Last month, Swift reportedly faced a harsh reception when (pro-Eagles) sections of the crowd loudly booed her after briefly appearing on the Jumbotron as the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs last month in New Orleans.

According to a recent RadarOnline report, the negative response has apparently had measurable consequences, with Swift allegedly losing over 114,000 Instagram followers in the aftermath. Swift has more than 282 million Instagram followers as of this writing.

Rumors are flying the suggest that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Scott’s relationship is on the rocks. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

“Up until now, Taylor and Travis have been the ultimate power couple, shining together in the limelight,” the publication claimed it was told by a source close to the pair.

“But whispers are swirling that maybe they’ve hit a bit of a snag. Apparently, her team is worried they’ve been overselling the relationship,” the purported insider said.

The 35-year-old singer’s advisers supposedly are concerned that the couple’s high-profile romance might damage Swift’s carefully cultivated image. The unnamed tipster indicated that both stars are feeling the pressure to maintain a degree of separation between their professional and personal lives.

“Travis, who’s been basking in the glow of his romance with Taylor, has caught some backlash for not giving his full focus to the team,” the insider continued.

Before her relationship with Kelce, Swift reportedly was an Eagles supporter. This perceived flip-flopping has not gone unnoticed by football fans.

Some fans saw the Super Bowl crowd’s reaction as nothing more than playful teasing over Taylor Swift’s apparent shift in team loyalty and her mocking her for being a Kamala Harris supporter.

But for one couple, the jokes went too far — ending in divorce after the husband’s relentless mocking of the “Bad Blood” singer reportedly led to an irreparable rift in their marriage.

“Now, her team’s advising her to lay low for a while, and it’s got to sting a bit, like a sense of guilt she hasn’t earned,” Radar said its source explained. “This whole situation is creating a weird tension between her and Travis, especially since this is their first real bump in the road.”

The timing is particularly awkward as rumors have circulated that the couple was planning to tie the knot later this year.

The relationship has moved quickly, with the pair becoming inseparable since Swift began attending Kelce’s games in the fall of 2023. Despite their busy schedules – Swift with her global Eras Tour and Kelce with his NFL career – they’ve made notable efforts to support each other, often traveling across the world to be together.

Reports state Kelce recently splurged $100,000 on a special date night with Swift, proving that he’s willing to go the extra mile to keep their romance strong.

Complicating matters further, Swift is reportedly upset about being dragged into an unrelated legal battle between her friend Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Court documents reveal that Baldoni felt pressured when Lively referenced Swift as one of her “dragons” supporting her creative decisions for their film “It Ends With Us.” Swift allegedly considers this an “intimidation tactic” that has further damaged her brand.

Whether Swift will heed the advice to distance herself from Kelce remains to be seen, but the pressure appears to be mounting on both sides as they navigate this unexpected turbulence in their relationship.