‘Everyone Has Gone’: Kanye West’s Longtime Manager Reportedly Walked Away Following His Online Rants — And Bianca Censori’s Revealing Showcase at His Party

Kanye “Ye” West, 47, has apparently lost nearly his entire entourage.

After recently facing significant backlash for his offensive social media rants, West is said to be decompressing in Japan without his wife, Bianca Censori. But his problematic behavior continues to make headlines around the world.

According to The Daily Mail, the “College Dropout” rapper has let go of “almost all” his team of advisers, including long-time manager John Monopoly. Their relationship goes back to West’s teenage days in Chicago.

“Everyone has gone,” an unnamed source told the London-based tabloid about insiders parting ways with West. “Either he’s fired them, or they have quit because of his behavior.”

Monopoly played a major role in West breaking into the music industry. After taking separate paths, the former event promoter and Jive Records executive rejoined Ye’s inner circle in 2024.

In August 2024, Monopoly’s birthday party made headlines after Kanye’s wife was photographed at the celebration wearing an exposing bodysuit made of sheer and mesh.

“Kanye and I used to be production partners. We used to make beats together in high school. I was 16. He was 14,” Monopoly explained to HipHopDX in 2004.

He added, “Eventually, I ended up being his first manager. I started going to the New Music Seminar and to all these events, Gavins, trying to politick from the relationships I built through doing my parties and concerts.”

Monopoly was not directly involved in West signing with Jay-Z’s former Roc-A-Fella Records in 2002, which further propelled him into superstardom. West left the label in 2008, after his “Watch the Throne” collaborator launched a new label, Roc Nation.

However, Ye’s partnership with the rapper born Shawn Carter has since crumbled over the years. Not long ago, the “Gold Digger” rapper turned their fallout personal by posting negative comments about Hov and Beyoncé’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Those now-deleted tweets from West ignited a firestorm of criticism. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, defended her grandchildren by subtly firing back at the Grammy Award winner on Instagram.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” Knowles wrote in the caption she later edited. “This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Censori, 30, is said to be on the verge of leaving West following her husband’s repeated social media rants. Page Six claims its sources say that the University of Melbourne graduate is “frightened” of the Sunday Service Choir founder.

There have been serious accusations leveled against West too. He allegedly attempted to force Censori to return to the Los Angeles-area hotel they were staying at before she checked into a different hotel and he took off to Japan.

West and Censori tied the knot in December 2022 in California just weeks after Ye finalized his divorce from his first wife, Kim Kardashian, in November.

Kardashian married West in May 2014. They share four children: North (born June 15, 2013), Saint (born December 5, 2015), Chicago (born January 15, 2018), and Psalm (born May 9, 2019).

West’s most recent digital barrage aimed at Jay-Z and Beyoncé partly stemmed from the “Crazy in Love” collaborators skipping his wedding ceremony with Kardashian in Florence, Italy.

“I love Jay-Z, and I do feel bad. I’ve always felt like the black sheep, like I wanted family in this music thing,” West expressed in his since-removed tweetstorm from March 19, per The Blast.

The self-described Louis Vuitton Don resumed, “I’d run on stages thinking I was doing the right thing and would always be a slight. Hov not coming to my first wedding, him putting Kendrick on the Super Bowl over me, [or] even us never being invited to s—, taking jabs about my red hat on Donda.”