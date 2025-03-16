‘He Has a Type’: Kanye West Seen with Fully Clothed Bianca Censori Lookalike Amid Weeks of Divorce Rumors

A recent sighting of rapper Kanye West with another woman who appears to have an uncanny resemblance to his wife, Bianca Censori, has fans doing a double take.

The former Yeezy CEO was photographed with a mystery woman on Thursday, March 13, as the controversial rapper held auditions for his revived Sunday Service choir in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old artist appeared deep in conversation with the unidentified woman throughout the event, according to images posted by The Daily Mail.

Kanye West was photographed with a new woman that many believed looked like his wife, Bianca Censori. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

While West maintained his signature all-black ensemble, the Censori doppelgänger opted for a conservative look, a black turtleneck paired with matching leggings and shoes. Her dark hair was pulled back in the same sleek bun style that has become one of his wife’s signature looks.

The mystery woman completed the ensemble with black-rimmed glasses, presenting a buttoned-up alternative to the Australian architect’s recent sexy flesh-baring public appearances.

Kanye West steps out with Bianca Censori lookalike amid ongoing divorce rumors https://t.co/C9Ra9oGpgz — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 15, 2025

West’s announcement for the Sunday Service auditions, which has since been deleted from Instagram, stated: “Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members. Those selected are required to shave their heads. Shaved heads are not required to audition.”

The post continued, “Auditions are open to ages five and up,” a detail that raised concerns given his history of controversial behavior.

During the audition process, West appeared animated as he chatted with his mystery companion, who remained by his side as potential choir members lined up for their chance to join the gospel group. Some believed, based on the woman’s professional demeanor, she might be involved in the production aspects of the revived Sunday Service.

Ye's Sunday Service is recruiting male choir members 🗣



"Those selected are required to shave their heads shaved heads are not required to audition.



The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP." pic.twitter.com/fJ6ngNtZMe — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) March 13, 2025

Shockingly, amid the auditions, a young fan and choir hopeful was photographed wearing a shirt adorned with a swastika — a disturbing sight given the former billionaire’s previous anti-Semitic tirades and praise for Nazi ideology on social media.

The Daily Mail readers locked in on the woman, assuming “He has a type” and that the mystery woman was his love interest.

“Hopefully, this one will stay clothed,” one person wrote, as another said, “Looks like her sister.”

Meanwhile, a few compared the woman to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian as one wrote, “She is not a Bianca lookalike, she’s a Kim lookalike..same as Bianca was. They are dolls, that dress only a certain way.”

A fourth joked, “Maybe it is Bianca only with clothes for a change. Lol certainly He has a type Bianca was a Kim lookalike and his new lady is a Bianca look alike.”

But some don’t believe the woman resembles his wife at all as one noted, “How does she look anything like Bianca other than having her hair slicked back?!”

This public sighting comes at an alleged particularly rough patch in West’s personal life.

Just weeks ago, the Daily Mail reported its supposed sources close to the rapper confirmed that he and Censori were headed for divorce.

The chatter around their split came shortly after her headline-grabbing near-naked appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards in an ultra-sheer mini dress – a look she reportedly wore at her husband’s urging.

However, other purported unnamed insiders shared with Page Six, that the the couple had a brief reconciliation after “a lot of talking” and decided they were “not ready to give up on each other,” though the presence of this Censori-like woman at West’s side has reignited speculation.

Another social media user commented on West’s seemingly chaotic lifestyle, tweeting, “Who wants to live a stressful life like he does? The constant drama, cancelling, drama and so on…”

The Sunday Service choir itself has faced its own troubles, reportedly being stripped of its charity status after failing to file tax returns for three consecutive years.

According to Finance Yahoo!, the gospel group’s tax exemption was revoked on May 15, 2024.

The timing of West’s appearance with the mystery woman also coincides with other professional ventures.

Recently, West and Censori were seen attending a screening of their new avant-garde film, which reportedly cost $25 million and stars Censori in the lead role. According to sources, the film explores how “shame over being naked is not natural to humans” and that “obscenity exists only in the mind.”

Whether West’s appearance with the Censori lookalike signals another chapter in his marriage drama or simply represents a professional relationship remains unclear.

What is certain is that the controversial artist continues to command public attention, blurring the lines between his personal life, artistic expression, and provocative public persona, even as he works to revive his once-popular Sunday Service choir.