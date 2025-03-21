‘Y’all Have No Idea What We Going Through’: Angie Stone’s Daughter Fires Back at Claims She Took Money on Her Mother’s Behalf After Her Passing

Angie Stone fans and internet sleuths are working overtime to piece together details about the singer’s tragic passing.

The Grammy-nominated artist died at the age of 63 following two vehicle collisions in Montgomery County, Alabama, on March 1.

Stone, 63, and her eight band members were in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that overturned on I-65 in a single-car incident around 4:25 a.m. The van was driven by Leethel Carter, 66.

Singer Angie Stone performs during the eighth annual Ford Hoodie Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Aug. 28, 2010, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/WireImage)

The “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” songstress was reportedly on the side of the road when a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia semi-trailer truck hit her and the van, resulting in her death. The driver of the vehicle was identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as Jared S. Wilkinson, 33.

Her driver and crew — Anthony Majors, Ashton Evans, Dontay Daily, James Owens, Sheila Hopkins, and Sherie and Sherita Murphy — were treated for injuries at Baptist Medical Center South.

#ToniBraxton reveals that most of the crew that was supposed to be with her at #JazzInTheGardens were in the tragic accident with #AngieStone. Brought her sister #TrinaBraxton out to dedicate Breathe Again to Angie. It was her favorite song 🪽💔 pic.twitter.com/ErxssjLoDi — Dancin’ and Emphasizin’ (@astoldbysly) March 10, 2025

In the days since the Columbia, South Carolina, native’s death and subsequent celebration of life services held in Atlanta and South Carolina, her fans have zeroed in on Diamond Stone, the singer’s daughter.

Diamond caught flak for posting her personal Cash App on her Facebook page amid the discourse that her mother was not financially thriving at the time of her death. Her mother previously spoke out about being mistreated in the industry and being owed royalties from record labels for her years of work.

Unsurprisingly, a host of scams have surfaced with people alleging that they were collecting money to help her family in their time of need. Diamond hoped that by posting her digital payment link, fans would not become victims of fraud.

In a Facebook Live, she said, ‘If you want to donate, donate. If you don’t, don’t. All that negative, ‘Where her money at? Why she doing this?’ It don’t f—king matter why I’m doing this. Some of y’all have no respect for the dead or their family. Some of y’all have no idea what we going through.”

Diamond told those trolling her family that she is “living my worst nightmare,” after losing her mother so suddenly.

“I shared my mama with the world. Y’all lost a celebrity … an artist. I lost my mama, and I don’t give a d—n how nobody feel, ’cause that’s my mama,” Stone’s daughter exclaimed.

The “vile” and “disgusting” comments she condemned included someone who wrote, “I see u trying to get ya teeth fixed off of us,” after noticing the grieving daughter was missing her front teeth.

The mother-daughter duo had a physical blowout in 2015, when Stone allegedly knocked the teeth out. Stone faced assault charges that were ultimately dropped.

“You better be asking for forgiveness for that rather than on here cussing people out,” read a reaction to the live. A third individual who showed no empathy typed, “Girl the person that is supposed to handling them services that money for you , for years you talk sooooo bad about her and wanted money even called police on her in HER house bye.”

Stone’s funeral was ultimately paid for by Tyler Perry. Without naming names, during his speech, he called out those who benefited off the artist but left her in poor financial condition.

“To think that this woman was in the business for all of these years and there’s a difference between performing because you want to and performing because you have to,” the “Madea” creator said.

He continued, “All of those years, all of those songs, all of that money that was owed to her — where is it? It’s wrong, this is wrong, and I’m tired of seeing us struggle and go through things and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap.”

The “R&B Divas” star’s accident remains under investigation.