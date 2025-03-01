‘She Was So Underappreciated’: Angie Stone’s Daughter and Booking Agent Confirm Neo-Soul Singer’s Passing In Tragic Accident Hours Before Next Her Performance

Grammy-nominated R&B and neo-soul singer Angie Stone has died in a tragic accident at the age of 63, her daughter confirmed on social media Saturday.

According to reports, the “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” singer was killed in a car accident involving a Sprinter van while traveling in Alabama with nine of her band mates.

The crash, according to WSFA 12, occurred when the van was struck by an 18-wheeler truck. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that a crash happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 65, approximately 2 miles south of Hope Hull in Montgomery County. The accident blocked multiple lanes for about four hours, with authorities declaring the scene clear around 11 a.m.

Stone was the only one who did not survive.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

Around that time, her daughter, Diamond Stone, whom Angie shared with ex-husband Rodney Stone, posted the devastating news on her Facebook page stating simply, “On the road mind racing keep me and my family in your prayers.”

Three hours later in a separate message, Diamond wrote, “My mommy is gone.”

Her son with singer D’Angelo, Michael D’Angelo Archer II, has not publicly commented on his mother’s death.

Stone and D’Angelo dated for four years in the 1990s, beginning when she was 30 and he was 19. The singer said that she had challenges co-parenting with the star because their relationship had become so public. In addition to making a child, the pair made chart-topping music together.

Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s son just celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday and shared this video of them 🥺 pic.twitter.com/etaRQFaBHL — mya abraham. (@myabriabe) March 1, 2025

Stone’s representative, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to TMZ that the singer had left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning when the fatal accident occurred. Champagne revealed she had spoken with Stone just the night before, saying the news has “rocked and devastated friends and family.”

The accident happened mere hours before Stone was scheduled to perform at the CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, March 1.

Just a week prior, Stone had posted on her Instagram, shouting out her Zeta Phi Beta Sorority sisters and sharing about an upcoming performance.

Mark Green of The Celebrity Talent Agency, Inc., who had worked with Stone for the past five decades, expressed his shock at the sudden loss.

“I have worked with Angie Stone for years, dating back to 1978, and had just spoke to her on Friday, hours before her unfortunate demise. We were lining up four concerts for her in the next couple of months,” Green said. “As always, she was excited to share her gift with her fans. ’Cause she was so underappreciated by so many in the industry, she had no idea that how valuable she was to the culture and her peers.”

Green had recently booked several performances for Stone, including shows on April 26 in Norlina, North Carolina; June 14 in Fayetteville, North Carolina; June 19 in Columbus, Ohio; and July 27 in Pittsburgh.

The “Brotha” singer had performed just the night before the accident at the 87th Anniversary Grand Marshal’s Ball hosted by the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association on Friday, Feb. 28.

Stone first made her mark in the 1980s as part of The Sequence, a groundbreaking South Carolina trio that included Cheryl Cook and Gwendolyn Chisolm. As the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records, they helped lay the foundation for women in hip-hop while making waves as one of the earliest Southern rap acts to release music on vinyl.

Despite their influence, The Sequence never received proper credit for their contributions. In an interview with Vlad TV, Stone revealed that the group played a major role in crafting two of the Sugar Hill Gang’s biggest records, “Apache (Jump On It)” and “8th Wonder.”

“We wrote those songs,” she said, adding that they initially provided background vocals before being replaced.

Their eight-minute single “Monster Jam” featured Stone — then known as Angie B — leading the track. Between 1979 and 1985, The Sequence released three albums, including their hit “Funk You Up,” which has been sampled in chart-toppers like Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.”

After The Sequence, Stone joined another R&B trio, Vertical Hold, before launching her solo career, Spin reported.

Her 1999 debut album “Black Diamond” on Arista Records debuted at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart and featured the hit single “No More Rain (In This Cloud).” She followed Arista Records head Clive Davis to his new imprint, J Records, for her 2001 album “Mahogany Sun,” which reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

Angie Stone co-wrote "Send It On" with D'Angelo about their then newborn son, Michael. RIP Angie Stone. Peace to her family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rzKLssCXPd — DJ Short (@_DJShort) March 1, 2025

Throughout her career, Stone released several acclaimed albums, including “Stone Love,” “The Art of Love & War,” and “Dream.” She also had a close creative partnership with D’Angelo, collaborating on songwriting for his albums “Brown Sugar” and “Voodoo” and touring as his backing vocalist.

Stone earned three Grammy nominations during her career and scored a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart just last year with her guest appearance on Damon Little’s “No Stressing.”

Her musical collaborations spanned across genres, working with legendary artists including Prince, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, Ray Charles, and more.