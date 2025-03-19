‘I Shouldn’t be Having to Pay for Funerals…’: Tyler Perry Didn’t Just Mourn Angie Stone He Paid for Her Funeral

Tyler Perry stunned many at the New York premiere of his new film “Duplicity” when he revealed that he had personally covered the funeral expenses for Grammy-nominated singer Angie Stone.

Speaking to the Associated Press on March 18, Perry elaborated on his decision, doubling down on why he chose to publicly call out Stone’s mistreatment in her final years.

“It’s not just the music industry, it’s most industries,” he began. “I’m looking at Black women who have for a long, long time. Up well into their 70s and 80s, and still not being able to afford their own bills and health care. I shouldn’t be having to pay for funerals for someone who’s got 40 years in the business, who are owed royalties.”

Filmmaker Tyler Perry defended Angie Stone during the late singer’s memorial service, blasting the music industry for cheating her out of millions. (Photo of Tyler Perry by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival; Photo of Angie Stone by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Perry concluded his passionate rant by saying, “Fair is not too much to ask.”

The revelation cast new light on the fiery tribute Perry delivered at Stone’s memorial service just days earlier, on Friday, March 14.

During Stone’s service, Perry, who admitted he was not personally close to the singer, was direct when addressing Stone’s financial situation, questioning where the proceeds from her long career had gone.

“All of those years, all of those songs, all of that money that was owed to her — where is it? It’s wrong, this is wrong, and I’m tired of seeing us struggle and go through things and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap,” he stated.

Angie Stone, 63, tragically lost her life on March 1 in Montgomery, AL. Her memorial service took place on Friday, March 14, at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia.