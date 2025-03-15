‘They Really Tried to Get Her to Get Up Under My Skin’: Keke Wyatt Breaks Down at Angie Stone’s Funeral, Speaks on Their Reconciliation After ‘R&B Divas’ Fallout”

Singer Keke Wyatt couldn’t contain her emotions as she delivered a powerful tribute to the late soul legend Angie Stone during a packed memorial service at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia, on Friday, March 14.

The star-studded homegoing service brought out celebrities like Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, Musiq Soulchild, and Anthony Hamilton, all gathered to celebrate Stone’s extraordinary musical legacy following her tragic passing in a car accident this month.

What touched fans most was Wyatt’s heartfelt tribute, as she reflected on the deep bond she and Stone had developed since their days on “R&B Divas: Atlanta” — a relationship that transformed from on-screen tension to a spiritual sisterhood.

Keke Wyatt shared a powerful tribute at the funeral for her dear friend, Angie Stone. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Praise the Lord, everybody. Praise the Lord, everybody. Everybody God is worthy to be praised on today for this beautiful soul,” Wyatt began, visibly emotional as she addressed the cathedral. “I love Angie. She knows I do, that’s my boo boo thing.”

Wyatt then revealed the truth behind their initial tension on the reality show, where producers had attempted to pit them against each other.

“It’s so funny because when we were on ‘R&B Divas’ they really tried to get her to just get up under my skin,” Wyatt explained.

“And I was like, OK, so she came up to me and she was like, ‘Baby, look, they just had me come on here to ruffle your feathers,’” she continued. “I said, ‘Well, honey, you did a good job.’ And ever since that day, we have been the best of friends, and I thank God for her.”

Their relationship went beyond industry camaraderie.

“She would call me in the wee hours. And I would be up,” the mother of 11 shared. “And she would just pray with me and encourage me. She would come and bring stuff for my kids. Like she was so beautiful, like seriously I love her music and I love her voice and all that, but her as a person trumps all of that.”

Wyatt then delivered a soul-stirring, ten-minute performance of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” reducing both herself and many in attendance to tears.

The Shade Room shared the performance online, where fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions.

“The kind of voice that would make you break down and cry!!” one person noted.

Another said, “Whewwwww come on here Keke. Never have I everrrrr heard that song sanged like that!!!!!!!”

While Wyatt’s powerhouse vocals earned high praise from viewers who marveled at the raw emotion in her delivery, others reflected on how far the two had come since their reality show.

“I never would’ve thought seeing them bicker on R&B Divas that Keke would be one day singing at her funeral. Beautifully done,” one fan observed.

Another said, “Keke and Angie had a real, true GENUINE relationship… she was grieving and Angie loved Keke for everything she was. Even though brought to tears in the end (which was cut off) Keke was authentically herself and that’s exactly what Angie would have wanted.”

Wyatt later posted the performance on her own social media, where the tributes continued.

“Singing our Angie to glory… this was real, we felt it and we thank u!” one follower wrote.

The tribute carried even deeper meaning considering Wyatt’s previous revelations about her relationship with Stone. In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star in 2023, Wyatt spoke about how their bond strengthened after both decided to leave “R&B: Divas.”

“I think that the day that we both decided to quit the show is when we like connected because I understood everything she was saying as she understood everything I was saying. And it just kind of went from there,” Wyatt said.

Even before the funeral, the Indianapolis native had been candid about reality TV’s attempts to manufacture conflict between them.

“That was why I was afraid of reality TV, because they purposely put her there to aggravate the hell out of me,” Wyatt explained. Instead of falling into the trap, the two women built an unshakable bond, calling their relationship “the best of friends and sisters in Christ.”

Wyatt’s performance was a beautiful tribute between friends and a reminder of her and Stone’s lasting impact of their friendship.