‘All of That Money … Where Is It?’: Tyler Perry Calls Out Angie Stone’s Fair-Weather Industry Friends for Skipping Her Memorial Service, Blasts Record Label for Her Financial Situation

Singer Angie Stone was memorialized on Friday, March 14, at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia, where family, friends, and filmmaker Tyler Perry gathered to pay their respects.

The Grammy-nominated artist tragically passed away in a vehicular accident on Interstate 65 after leaving a performance in Mobile, Alabama, on March 1. She was 63.

Among those attending the memorial service, according to FOX 5, were Kirk Franklin and the Angie Stone Musical Choir. The service, filled to capacity, will be followed by a private ceremony in Stone’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry gave remarks at Angie Stone’s memorial service, blasting the music industry for cheating her out of money. (Photo of Tyler Perry by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival; Photo of Angie Stone by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

During the emotional service, Tyler Perry delivered poignant remarks that resonated widely, particularly for their sharp critique of the music industry and its treatment of artists like Stone during their lifetimes.

“Y’all got to forgive me because I’m angry at the way she was treated,” Perry expressed passionately. “I did not know all the things that she was going through [until] recently.”

The filmmaker said he’s not always on social media so he misses a lot of immediate or viral news such as videos of Stone claiming she’s owed millions from record labels over royalties. But he did not mince words when addressing Stone’s financial situation, questioning where the proceeds from her decades-long career had disappeared.

“To think that this woman was in the business for all of these years and there’s a difference between performing because you want to and performing because you have to,” the “Madea” creator said.

He continued, “All of those years, all of those songs, all of that money that was owed to her — where is it? It’s wrong, this is wrong, and I’m tired of seeing us struggle and go through things and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap.”

Oop! Tyler Perry calls out the music industry during Angie Stone’s memorial service for the way she was treated: “I'm tired of seeing us struggle… and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap” 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/rYwjApgaOb — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) March 14, 2025

Perry’s remarks linked Stone’s music intimately with her life journey, notably highlighting her song “No More Rain.”

“This woman was a prophet, she prophesied and preached her own eulogy,” Perry reflected. “In her song ‘No More Rain,’ she says ‘my sunshine has come and I’m all cried out, there’s no more rain in this cloud.'”

He continued with a metaphor about clouds and human suffering, drawing parallels between the release of tears and the dissipation of clouds when they’ve shed all their rain.

“We hold so much pain, we hold so much that it has to come out of our eyes as tears. But the beauty of what she was talking about is when a cloud has no more tears, it dissipates, it’s gone,” Perry exclaimed.

Q-Parker of 112 and Anthony Hamilton lent their vocal singing Gospel tributes followed by Musiq Soulchild. Meanwhile, Keke Wyatt and Tamela Mann gave powerhouse performances of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” and “Take Me to the King,” respectively.

Her former co-star, Brownstone singer Nicci Gilbert unfortunately was unable to make it, stating, “I hate I couldn’t make your services, I’m home caring for my sister. I Love you Angie B! Rest in Eternal Paradise Sister” in a post on Instagram.

Followers of Antoine Edwards, who shared clips from the service, were quick to endorse the “Beauty in Black” show creator’s statements.

“Finally someone asking the questions,” one person wrote, as another thanked Perry, saying, “It needs to be said.”

One particularly pointed comment read, “They robbing us blind. I think all black entertainers need to boycott or just start ya own thang. NO MORE EXPLOITATION.”

The Shade Room’s followers also rallied behind Perry’s remarks.

“One thing about Tyler he gone pay his respects and leave a message with it,” one person commented.

A second observed that “Tyler Purr said what most people with just as much power influence are scared to say.”

Perry’s comments came just months after Stone herself had taken to YouTube to detail alleged financial exploitation by Universal Music Group.

In a Jan. 2 video, Stone claimed the label had been “receiving all my royalties, all my mechanicals” and had “taken pretty much everything.”

“I should have been able to retire 20 years ago with the money I’ve made,” Stone lamented in the video, vowing to investigate what she believed she was owed.

Perry’s connection to Stone went beyond friendship.

He revealed that her song “20 Dollars” from her 2001 album “Mahogany Soul” had significantly influenced his upcoming film “Straw.”

Stone was also featured on the “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” soundtrack in 2005 with the song “Different Directions.”

Despite the financial challenges Stone faced, Perry urged those present to carry forward her legacy of kindness and perseverance, while pushing for answers.

Her memorial honored her life and music while sparking discussion on artist treatment and industry accountability. As loved ones mourn, Perry’s words highlight the need for advocacy and justice for artists like Stone, who left a lasting impact.