‘Where’s My Public Apology?’: Mo’Nique Demands Tyler Perry Practice What He Preaches Following His ‘Angry’ Speech During Angie Stone’s Funeral

Comedian and Academy Award-winner Mo’Nique has reignited her long-standing feud with filmmaker Tyler Perry, this time calling him out following his emotional eulogy at Angie Stone’s funeral.

The Grammy-nominated singer was memorialized on March 14 at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia, after tragically passing on March 1.

In his eulogy, Tyler Perry called out those who Angie Stone paved the way for. Reciting the lyrics to the singer’s 2001 song, “20 Dollars,” Perry says, “This the part of the song that got to me. When she said, ‘What do you do when you’re through? When you’re always helping people, and nobody is there for you?'”

“Y’all got to forgive me because I’m angry at the way she was treated,” Perry said before calling out the singer’s fairweather friends and the record label that left her struggling financially. “All this money that was owed to her, where is it?” he cried out.

In an Instagram post to her 1.7 million followers, Mo’Nique penned an “Open Letter to Tyler Perry,” addressing perceived hypocrisy in his funeral remarks.

Comedian Mo’Nique writes an open letter to Hollywood heavyweight Tyler Perry, blasting his eulogy at Angie Stone’s funeral as hypocritical. (Photos by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I recently watched your heartfelt speech at Angie Stone’s funeral, where you expressed frustration over her mistreatment by the music industry,” Mo’Nique wrote. “It struck me, and my husband Sidney, as poignant, but also made us reflect on some unsettling discrepancies in your actions towards me.”

The comedian methodically outlined four points of contention, beginning with Perry’s criticism of Stone’s industry treatment while allegedly labeling Mo’Nique “difficult to work with” despite never collaborating with her.

“We have audio of you admitting you were wrong,” she claimed.

Mo’Nique then pivoted to her own grievances, “You asked, ‘Where’s the money she’s owed?’ Well, where’s my public apology that you promised in 2016? The false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me, costing me tens of millions. Where’s the restitution for that?”

Her third point addressed Perry’s comment about being “tired” of artists not receiving deserved benefits, countering that he once asked her to promote “Precious” without compensation or a contract. Finally, she challenged his religious stance.

“You said we should be careful in how we treat ‘children of God,'” she wrote. “As a man of faith, where is your responsibility to act with love and truth?”

The conflict between Mo’Nique and Perry dates back to the 2009 film “Precious,” which Perry produced alongside Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels. Mo’Nique, who won an Oscar for her role, has repeatedly claimed she was blackballed in Hollywood after refusing to promote the film internationally without additional compensation.

Many followers criticized Mo’Nique’s timing, suggesting it was inappropriate to use Stone’s death to address personal grievances. “I get it but something about the timing don’t sit right with me,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “This is about Angie Stone…at her Homegoing!! Mo, wrong place & wrong time.”

Mo’Nique defended her post, responding, “Angie Stone and I are like so many other black women. #IAMANGIESTONE. Dedicated to all the sisters before and until now, violated by the industry. And it’s never gonna be a convenient time for some to hear the truth.”

When questioned about the impact on Stone’s grieving family, Mo’Nique replied, “Should I wait until the moment has passed to speak up for not only my family not only Angie Stones family but for every sisters family who has been violated by the business especially, when I know the man’s name who violated me or would you prefer for me to pass for me to have my moment of truth?”

Another weighed in, “Aunty Mo, I love you but this ISNT about you…by all rights you should be upset but you couldn’t send this to him personally? At a later time at that ? You’re wrong to do this like this at this time.”

This confrontation is just the latest in a series of public callouts from Mo’Nique directed at Perry. Earlier this year during Katt Williams’ “The Dark Matter Tour,” she instructed audiences to shout expletives at both Perry and Winfrey, referring to “The Six Triple Eights” director as a “c–n motherf—-a.”

Despite the ongoing hostility, Mo’Nique has shown glimmers of reconciliation potential. In a previous Instagram post featuring interview clips about her fallout with Perry and Winfrey, she surprisingly concluded with “I LOVE US 4REAL. OPRAH AND TYLER I LOVE Y’ALL TOO.”

Mo’Nique closed her letter with a pointed biblical reference, challenging Perry to live up to his own religious values: “As you’ve shared biblical teachings, please remember: ‘What will it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul’ (Mark 8:36). We await your response.”

Perry has yet to publicly acknowledge Mo’Nique’s latest callout. Meanwhile, as fans continue to debate the appropriateness of her timing, the entertainment industry watches another chapter unfold in this years-long Hollywood feud that shows no signs of resolution even as both parties navigate the delicate business of honoring a fallen legend like Angie Stone.