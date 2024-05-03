‘Have You Gone to See Your Granddaughter Yet?’: Fans Urge Mo’Nique to Focus on Healing Relationship with Estranged Son Shalon Instead of Fueling Longtime Beef with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Comedian Mo’Nique has revamped her routine on Katt Williams’ The Dark Matter Tour. Video footage circulating online features a segment where she encourages the audience to curse her longtime enemies Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

While the crowd seemed to crack up at her jokes, some folks aren’t finding her updated act amusing and are questioning why she’s still clinging to this nearly 15-year-old feud.

Mo’Nique (left) goes off calling Tyler Perry (center) and Oprah Winfrey (right) “coons” during onstage comedy rant. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

A resurfaced clip from her tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.

Upon stepping on the stage on Saturday, April 20, Mo’Nique instructed the crowd to shout out “F—k you, Oprah Winfrey,” followed up by saying “F—k you, Tyler Perry. You coon motherf—ka.”

As she talked about her relationship with “The Color Purple” producer, Mo’Nique said Oprah tried “f—king” with her in private.

“Well, I’m a public b—tch. You try to fight with me behind closed doors, it’s open the door. Ding-dong,” she joked.

The Academy Award-winner then asserted that Oprah needs to come “back to Black.” The notion implied the famous talk show host sold out to white people.

Then, in a tongue-in-cheek manner, Mo’Nique provocatively proposed that if a man in the audience named “Melvin” were to have sex with Oprah, it would somehow lead her back to her roots within the Black community. After this, she questioned the validity of Oprah and Gayle King’s relationship.

A clip of the bit was published on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram, and hundreds of their 1.9 million followers weighed in.

Many thought Mo’Nique is too invested in Oprah and Tyler Perry’s lives.

“At this point she’s gonna have their names on her headstone!” one person said. Another said, “If you use your influence against me and I lose millions in potential earnings, I’m never letting it go. Ever.”

Two other comments read, “Why is she not moving on?” and “I’m tired of this storyline.”

“Soooo Monique wants her son to heal and move on for what she did to him,” one person surmised. “She wants DL Hughley’s family to heal and move on from what she said about his daughter but she doesn’t want to heal and move on from what two people allegedly did to her???? Holding on to a grudge for material is wild!!”

Another said, ” Girl STILL!? Have you gone to see your granddaughter yet? Shit!”

Monique is a wife and mother of four. Her twin boys are 18 and live at home but she and her oldest son from her first marriage, Shalon Watkins, have been estranged for years.

Watkins has discussed the challenges he has had growing up with “The Parkers” star and her husband, Sidney Hicks. He’s accused his mother of abandoning him and slammed her for revealing his mental health status online. Watkins added that although she’s sent baby items, Mo’Nique has yet to meet his granddaughter.

The 30-year-old and his girlfriend recently announced they are expecting Mo’Nique’s second grandchild, “another addition to our family,” in October.

I love MO, but let it go! Release us from the group chat. We tied! — Competiton Ready (@CompetitonReady) May 1, 2024

There were some who were riding with the comic, agreeing with her claim that she lost out on millions and “can speak on it everyday if she wants.”

Someone else wrote, “Either they’ll make it right or she should do it til the day she leaves this earth you don’t get to F—K me and think imma let it go.”

According to “The Parkers” lead, Oprah and Tyler Perry got her blackballed in Hollywood.

Mo’Nique was cast in the 2009 award-winning indie film, “Precious,” directed by Lee Daniels and refused to do press to promote the movie during the big award season. The actress alleges that they discouraged other showrunners to stay away from her because she was difficult to work with. Perry seemingly sided with her on a leaked phone call

“This is Tyler Perry talking. I’m gonna call and find out what money is coming in from Precious, and I’m going to send that to you,” Perry stated in the audio. “I’m going to send that over to you. Whatever it is, I’m gonna send it to you.”

Her issues with Oprah go a little deeper.

When the billionaire had her daily talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” she invited the comedian’s brother Gerald Imes to a 2010 taping.

Imes sexually assaulted and abused Mo’Nique while the two siblings were growing up in Baltimore. He admitted on Oprah’s show that he started to molest her when she was 7 years old.

“I abused and betrayed the trust of another sibling, my sister, my blood sister. I’m sorry, Mo’Nique. I’m sorry,” he said to the host.

The “BMF” actress would later sit with Barbara Walters for an interview and share that Oprah reached out to her before her brother’s episode was taped.

She said that while the producer told her about Imes, she never said that her mother also being asked to appear on the show.

If she had known her mother was going to be a guest also, she said she would have asked Oprah to scrap the show.

The show went on, without Mo’Nique’s consent and is at the core of why she continues to feel so betrayed by the mogul.

In her recent rant, Mo’Nique said that she would not apologize to Oprah, calling her “simple-minded” and a “raggedy b—ch.”

“I’m too motherf—king old to be scared of this b—ch,” she continued shouting from the stage. “I’m too old to be intimidated by this b—ch. I’m too old to hold the mother—king truth.”