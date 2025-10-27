‘Something Doesn’t Feel Right’: Tyler Perry’s $100K Gift to Marvin Winans’ Church After the Pastor Publicly Shamed Woman Over Donation Raises Eyebrows

Bishop Marvin Winans reportedly received substantial financial backing from billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry after facing widespread condemnation online.

Winans, 67, found himself in the internet’s crosshairs after a clip of the Perfecting Church pastor appeared to scold a member of his congregation for only donating $1,235 during a “Day of Giving” instead of the requested $2,000.

Bishop Marvin Winans received a six-figure donation from billionaire Tyler Perry after the church pastor faced backlash over a viral video. (Photo credit: Perfecting Church/YouTube; Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

The church held the fundraiser to raise money to complete a new sanctuary in Detroit and support local community programs. Winans requested that practitioners give “$1000 plus $1000” to line up first. When Roberta McCoy presented her $1,235 at that time, the pastor responded, “That ain’t what I asked you to do.”

Footage of Winans’ awkward exchange at the Detroit-based church’s pulpit on Oct. 19 dominated social media timelines with debates on whether his actions were inappropriate.

However, the faith leader recently revealed that Perry, 56, offered Perfecting Church a sizable monetary contribution following the backlash.

“When the devil went crazy, folks started calling up from other states, saying, ‘I got to give on this,’” Winans began during a message to his churchgoers on Oct. 26 about the then-unnamed benefactor, as the church organist played music in the background.

He added, “One person called and he said, ‘Tell my name.’ He said, ‘Cause I know God is in this.” Tyler Perry sent $100,000.” Church members could then be seen jumping and shouting in celebration.

“Why don’t you give God praise because what the devil meant for evil, God turned it around,” Winans told his congregants, but people online are not as forgiving.

One person on The Jasmine’s Brand’s Instagram page commented, “This [is] not the move he thought it was. Weird. Just weird.” A second person wrote, “I don’t understand. Maybe it’s not for me to understand. We reward bad behavior.”

“I would have respected it more had he donated that hundred thousand dollars to the lady that was embarrassed at the pulpit because she only contributed $1200 to tithes that day!” exclaimed another commenter.

Chronicle Speaks‘ Instagram followers weighed in on the subject as well. Someone posted, “Something doesn’t feel right about this. I would like to know how much of that 100k will go to food services, utilities for the members, education for the youth, etc.”

Another poster suggested that Perry giving $100,000 to Winans’ Perfecting Church was to lessen the burden of members like McCoy. The comment read, “Maybe Tyler gave it so you would stop taking from people that really can’t afford it.”

Perry does have a history of working with Winans in film and television. The Perry-directed “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” featured Winans as Pastor Brian in the 2009 comedy-drama motion picture.

“I Can Do Bad All by Myself” provided Winans with his first major acting role. He also had a recurring part as Pastor Richards on the long-running “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” sitcom for three episodes between 2008 and 2012.

Winans essentially receiving a co-sign from Perry took place after McCoy stood up for her pastor against the far-reaching criticism over how he treated her last week.

“He absolutely did not rebuke me. Now there’s a difference. There was a correction because let me clearly state that pastor gave instruction on the lines to get into,” McCoy told WXYZ-TV ABC 7.

Winans also gave a statement to the outlet, saying, “We didn’t want people standing, the mothers and all that, so I was calling them by increments,” before adding, “And we had someone that had given out of before, and I corrected it, and I told everybody to listen and come when you call, and that’s all that was.”

This is not Perry’s first time lending out large sums of money to help others in need. He’s known to give thousands to support disaster relief victims after natural castatrophes.

The “Madea” creator has given out hundreds of scholarships to kids from underprivileged backgrounds and environments, while pushing faith as his foundation. Through his interviews, Perry has spoken about his religious beliefs and how being introduced to faith at a young age helped him navigate the dark moments in his life.