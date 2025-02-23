‘I Would Never Shower Again’: LeBron James Has Another Shocking Run-In with Stadium Worker But This Time Things Went Differently

NBA superstar LeBron James never forgets. Whether it is a crucial play, a past opponent, or— apparently — a courtside waitress from five years ago, the King’s memory is as sharp as his game.

During pregame warmups in Portland on Thursday, Feb. 20, James spotted a familiar face — Katy Stevens, the courtside waitress he accidentally collided with in a viral moment back in 2019.

Without hesitation, the four-time NBA MVP ran over and surprised her with a warm embrace, reigniting a connection that had first captured fans’ hearts years ago.

The initial moment, which happened in December 2019, saw James accidentally collide with Stevens, sending drinks flying. However, instead of moving on, he stopped mid-game to help her up, checked on her afterward, and even walked arm-in-arm with her briefly — a rare display of humanity from a superstar at the height of his powers.

NBA All-Star Lebron James reunites with a woman in Oregon that he bumped into during a game in 2019. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old is still dominating the league and has proved that his memory is just as elite as his game.

Despite the years that had passed, he recognized Stevens, and like their first encounter, their reunion quickly went viral.

After dropping 40 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a 110-102 win, the moment resonated with fans when House of Highlights shared it with their 52.3 million followers on Instagram.

“They ever fire her… Union who, she’s callin Bron,” one fan joked.

“As many faces as he sees every game, that’s pretty awesome he remembered her and gave her some love,” wrote another admirer.

LeBron hugged the Portland arena staffer he knocked over in 2019 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/3vOXrGneQh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2025

The compliments kept coming: “Another W from Bron,” “LeGenuine,” and “LeRemembersEverything.”

Some comments leaned humorous.

“I would never shower again,” one comment read, while another speculated, “And I bet she got a coworker that was hating lol.”

Many saw the interaction as yet another example of James’ unmatched character.

“What it looks like when you know you’re successful, but you’re still humble,” one person said.

Another added, “Will never understand how people hate on this guy, a rare legend on and off the floor.”

One fan summed it up simply: “That’s why he’s KING.”

The beauty of this reunion is in its sincerity. NBA players frequently cross paths with arena staff, but rarely does it turn into a meaningful connection that lasts years.

Reflecting on the original moment, James told The Athletic, “To be able to make someone’s moment like that. … It’s very, um, I don’t know, it’s just something I can’t really explain. I think it’s just really cool. … I kind of get lost for words when you hear other people’s thoughts on a moment like that.”

He added, “Just humbled, and like I always tell you guys. I never take it for granted to be able to be in this position, to play the game that I play and inspire the people that I can inspire and make moments like that. Even if it’s from kids, or an adult in that instance.”

The NBA has changed since 2019 — only five players from Portland’s current roster were even in the league when James and Stevens first met, and just one, Anfernee Simons, is still with the Blazers.

LeBron James, with 21 NBA All-Star selections to his name and tied with Vince Carter for the player with the most seasons played in the league’s history, remains a staple.

But some things simply transcend basketball, and five years later, both James and Stevens demonstrates that sometimes the most meaningful moments in sports don’t happen on the court, they happen in the moments in between.