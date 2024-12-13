LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Teases That the NBA Star’s Given Her What She’s Always Wanted for Christmas Days After Announcement That He’s Left the Lakers for ‘Personal Reasons’

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, are accustomed to not having a traditional Christmas Day celebration.

LeBron will lead the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors in a game on Dec. 25 — if he’s back in the lineup by then. The highly anticipated basketball matchup would mean the James family will spend the holiday in San Francisco if he takes the floor for the Lakers.

Savannah James says husband LeBron James gets her what she wants every year for Christmas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)



Although this year’s celebration could be quite untraditional compared to those of other families, Savannah seems pleased with a present LeBron once got for her.

During the Dec. 10 episode of the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast, Savannah reflected on being pleased with a present LeBron got for her in the past.

“I’m not saying what it was. But I have, and it almost brought me to tears,” Savannah laughed during the podcast when asked by co-host April McDaniel if she ever had an “OMG” reaction to a gift.

“Good tears, great gift. Shoutout to my husband,” she added.

The “It’s Giving.. Holidaaaaays!” installment of “Everybody’s Crazy” also included an unexpected conversation between Savannah and her billionaire spouse.

LeBron made a surprise call-in to the show, which featured Savannah and McDaniel listening to viewers and their “crazy” moments. McDaniel asked the Akron, Ohio, native to name his holiday crazy.

“My holiday crazy is your co-host, April,” LeBron said to which his spouse exclaimed, “Me!?!”

The conversation then turned to the fact that the 39-year-old Olympic gold medalist has had to play on Christmas Day numerous times throughout his 22 seasons in the league.

According to Sporting News, LeBron holds the NBA record (18) for most games played on Christmas Day.

LBJ surpassed the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in 2022 when stepped on the court for a Dec. 25-dated game for the 17th time.

“I definitely played [on Christmas] in my rookie year, and I know for sure over the last 10 years, I’ve played on Christmas,” LeBron acknowledged.

McDaniel reacted by joking that after LeBron retires from the NBA, friends of the James household will take part in a “lit” Christmas sleepover.

“Yeah, I love that. I’m looking forward to that,” the former Miami Heat frontman stated about the hypothetical future all-night holiday celebration.

“I’m not gonna play that much longer, to be completely honest … I’m not playing til’ the wheels fall off.”



Bron says he only has maybe 1-2 years left 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z2gbimHnB6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024

Is LeBron ready for retirement from professional basketball? The oldest active player in the NBA has been teasing that his career could be coming to an end soon after fulfilling his dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny James.

“I’m not gonna play that much longer, to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is, if it’s one year or two years,” LBJ said during a postgame conversation with the press in November

Following a 134-132 overtime defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 6, LeBron spoke to the media again about his future in the league.

“My time is very limited on how long I’ll play so I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love,” he told reporters in the locker room after the loss, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

This week Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed LBJ will miss the Lakers’ upcoming Dec. 13 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, due to foot soreness.

“LeBron is not with the team right now. He’s out for personal reasons, excused absence,” Redick explained, per NBC Sports.

If LeBron were to officially step away from the NBA at this moment, he would leave behind a historic legacy that includes being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with over 41,000 points.

He also holds a spot in the career top ten rankings for minutes played (57,402), field goals made (15,038), three-pointers made (2,457), assists (11,219), and steals (2,291).

LeBron also made history in 2024 when he and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

Savannah gave birth to Bronny on Oct. 6, 2004. She and LeBron later got married on September 14, 2013, in San Diego, California.

Additionally, the high school sweethearts are the parents of 17-year-old Bryce James and 10-year-old Zhuri James. The entire James family appeared on Netflix’s “Starting 5” documentary series, which premiered on Oct. 9, 2024.