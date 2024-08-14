‘She Looks Like She’s In Her 40s’: LeBron James’ Son Bryce Harassed After Date with Rumored Girlfriend Has Critics Questioning Her Age

Being an admired NBA family comes with a lot of scrutiny, not just for LeBron and Savannah James but also for their children Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

Now, as the James boys are entering adulthood, their actions are being closely followed by fans, including their dating lives.

LeBron James’ son Bryce James catches heat after debuting new girlfriend. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Aug. 6, Bronny James, 19, went viral after being spotted courtside in Paris at the Team USA’s Men’s basketball game against Brazil. At his side was his new rumored girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, a rising sophomore at Spelman College and daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield.

While the photo of the new Lakers recruit and his date began making headlines, many fans zoomed in on the rest of Bronny’s party — younger brother Bryce and his date.

Bryce and his new girl were often spotted tagging alongside Bronny and Parker throughout their stay in Paris. Often seen holding hands, Bryce and his new lady have been inseparable. She was even spotted attending a LeBron family shopping trip to the Balenciaga store in Paris.

On Aug. 14, a new video featuring Bryce, 17, and his rumored girlfriend began going viral. The new clip appeared to be of the couple on a date. The short clip shows the two of them having some innocent fun at Disneyland Paris riding a two-seated go-kart with Bryce being the driver while his presumed girlfriend filmed.

In the video, the young lady sits next to Bryce in the go-kart with her hand in his lap as he drives and makes silly faces into her camera. She also points the camera to herself to sing along to the added song “Linger” by The Cranberries.

Inquisitive fans have been trying to figure out who the new girl in Bryce’s life is, and the lighthearted video was quickly derailed by comments from those who were skeptical about the young lady and her intentions with the young basketball star.

The video was reshared on Instagram where several people began questioning the young lady’s age.

One commenter wrote, “Ain’t no way she’s in her teens.”

“She looks like she’s in her 40s,” said another, prompting another commenter to respond, “I literally screamed ‘how old is this girl?'”

Some fans questioned the young lady’s motives.

“She there for the potential money sadly,” a commenter claimed, while another warned, “When she take all his Dad’s money, won’t be sticking his tongue out.”

The young lady’s race also came into question. In 2022, Bryce’s older brother, Bronny received backlash from some Black people for taking a blond white girl to his prom. The controversial prom choice caused many to be relieved that Bronny decided to publicly show off a Black woman in Paris. However, some are skeptical about Bryce.

“So they don’t like girls that looks like their mother?” one fan asked.

“Sheeesh more girls that’s not black. They momma failed sorry,” said another.

Bryce James and his dad LeBron James. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

This is not the first time LeBron and Savannah have been blamed for their sons allegedly dating non-Black girls. Shortly after Bryce was spotted courtside with his new leading lady, several opinions on her race began to flood the net.

One person blamed LeBron and Savannah, writing, “They didn’t teach their kids to love and nurture black women,” and another asked, “They don’t like black women? Come on Lebron. You got to teach these boys to honor and love our women.”

While much isn’t known about the young lady Bryce is allegedly dating, she has been identified as Sadie Johnson, thanks to Bryce tagging her in an Instagram post. However, due to her social media channels being private, there isn’t much more to learn about her age or background.

However, despite not knowing the details, many fans have rushed to Bryce and Sadie’s defense, urging overzealous critics to mind their business.

“You think Lebron’s sons are actually go around meeting girls in the middle class? that’s their social circle? these girls aren’t from high crimes areas they have wealthy parents who can afford to be around Lebron’s kids,” commented one person in response to the discourse surrounding the young lady’s intentions. “Chances are, she’s well to do as well in her own right. They aren’t hanging around broke folks,” another echoed.

“Bron and Savannah met in high school. Still together. Leave these two alone,” another fan hit back.

A third person wrote, “This popped on my timeline for some reason and I go to the comments and im confused. 1. Why are yall even following kids like this? 2. Why are yall so invested in what kids are doing? Especially in their dating lives? Get a life lol its weird.”

While the two have not confirmed their relationship publicly, the latest video confirms they seem to be enjoying each other’s company.