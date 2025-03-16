‘We’re All Guilty of It’: Denzel Washington Reveals the One Morning Habit He Had to Cut Out

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington shared profound insights on achieving inner peace during his November 2024 appearance on “Oui Oui Baguette,” a YouTube series hosted by Sally, a French talk show host.

Their conversation originally aired during the promotion of his most recent film “Gladiator II,” but has since resurfaced as many are inspired by his journey to finding peace in a chaotic world.

Actor Denzel Washington has shared his theory on living in peace and not chaos. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

The host shared what resonated with her most about the film, saying it was all about fighting for what’s right and staying committed to a vision.

As a young woman and content creator, Sally admitted that at times, it’s easy to feel lost and discouraged, especially in today’s world.

“This generation faces so much uncertainty,” she explained. “The world can feel like a crazy place. So how do we stay strong and keep fighting for what feels right to us? How do we push forward toward what we really want in life?”

Washington responded to Sally’s remarks.

“Spend half an hour every morning in quiet time first,” he advised, mimicking the common gesture of grabbing a phone first thing in the morning. “We’re all guilty of it. It’s very hard to do,” he noted referring to people who scroll on their phones before getting out of bed.

“Start with five minutes. Don’t turn on any lights. Put your feet on the floor. Take some deep breaths and say thank you. And then just be quiet.”

He continued, emphasizing the power of stillness: “You’ll find it very hard to do. When you get quiet, you start to hear things. Whether you pray or meditate. No music, nothing. Just sound. Just try to be quiet first because what you’re reacting to then is peace. Once you get up and grab devices, what you’re reacting to is chaos. You can get addicted to peace, and you can also get addicted to chaos.”

Washington kept it real about his own struggles, too. “Make sure you treat people kindly. It’s hard. I still do it. Someone cuts you off in the car, it’s like …” he said, mimicking road rage.

Then, with his signature mix of wisdom and humor, he added, “Yeah, there you go, Denzel. Two minutes ago, you said to be peaceful, and now you’re like … You know, so we’re human. Practice it. Anything you practice, you get good at, positively or negatively.”

When an Instagram page titled Express Yourself Black Man shared the clip from Washington’s interview, fans flooded the comments with appreciation for the actor’s insight.

“When this legend ‘Mr. Denzel’ speaks, we listen!! Thank you, Sir, for your words of wisdom,” one user wrote.

Another fan called his advice “poetic gold.”

One fan couldn’t help but praise everything about the actor, “I just love everything about him! His acting, his wisdom, sense of humor, personality, charisma… I find him so attractive inside and out! He gets better with age.”

Others noted how consistent Washington has been in dropping gems over the years.

“I listen to his motivational speeches almost every day! Love this guy,” a fan shared.

Not everyone, however, found the advice easy to implement.

Washington’s words shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has been sharing life lessons for years, from his 2015 commencement address at Dillard University — where he spoke on faith, hard work, and purpose — to his emphasis on maintaining humility and gratitude.

Recently, the “Othello” Broadway star received his minister’s license and was baptized, further solidifying his role as more than just an entertainer but also a spiritual guide.

Beyond the talk, Washington’s actions speak volumes. He has been a longtime advocate for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization that shaped his youth, as a national spokesperson or board member. And he’s not afraid to hold others accountable.

Reports claim he once confronted Sean “Diddy” Combs at one of Combs’ famous white and surely chaotic parties, long before the mogul’s recent legal issues, allegedly telling him, “You don’t respect anyone!”

As Washington moves on since the release of “Gladiator II,” it’s clear his impact extends far beyond Hollywood. In a world full of noise, he’s reminding folks to embrace the silence, find peace, and live with intention.