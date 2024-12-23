‘From the Preacher’s Wife to a Preacher In Real Life’: Denzel Washington Brings Wife Pauletta Washington to the Pulpit After His Baptism and Receiving His Minister’s License

‘Without Her By His Side There Will Be No Denzel Washington’: Fans Say Denzel Washington Married the Right One After Wife Pauletta Washington’s Emotional Words At His Baptism

In a touching moment at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in New York City, Pauletta Washington celebrated her husband Denzel Washington‘s baptism and licensing as a minister in training.

The “Reasonable Doubt” actress reflected on their 45-year journey together and God’s influence in their relationship in footage from Washington being laid in the water on Dec. 21

“It took a while to get here but it can’t be stated [without],” he paused before bringing his wife up to the pulpit.

“Nothing but God is all I can say,” Pauletta shared with the congregation, recounting how divine timing brought them together. “We met on a set – my last day shooting was his first day of shooting.”

She went on to describe how they were reintroduced at a party a year later, followed by a seemingly chance encounter at a play where they unexpectedly sat next to each other.

“Forty-five, forty-six years later, here I’m still sitting next to him,” she said with evident emotion. “I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house, and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children and who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

The “STEPS” actress also shared a personal story about their travels to Jerusalem, where she collected pebbles from the River Jordan.

“It just was energizing to me to know Jesus walked that water,” Pauletta explained, describing how she keeps these stones on an altar in their home as a tangible connection to their faith.

Washington is open about his love for his wife, even facetiming her during an interview at ABFF. After the baptism, when he got the mic, he called her “faithful,” affirming fans’ beliefs.

The ceremony marked what Washington himself called his “greatest accomplishment,” taking place under the sanctioning of Bishop James Pullings Jr., prelate of the Eastern New York 1st Jurisdiction.

The Academy Award-winning actor spoke about a prophecy he received 50 years ago from Miss Ruth Greene in his mother’s beauty parlor, foretelling that he would “travel the world and preach to millions of people.”

“Man gives the award God gives the reward that’s what my mother told me about the 8th or 9th time I lost an Academy Award,” he noted before sharing the prophecy that Greene spoke over his life when he was 20.

“She didn’t say you’re going to get back in school. She didn’t say you’re going to become an Academy Award winner,” he continued. “She didn’t say any of those things. She said you’re going to travel the world and preach to millions of people,”

“She couldn’t even spell the word prophecy. My mother wrote prophecy” — here Washington quickly corrected himself — “and my mother wrote Reverend Washington, actually.”

In August Washington reconnected at his NYC church’s jurisdiction’s 103rd Holy Convocation with another guiding figure in his spiritual development, one who was instrumental in his early introduction to faith. The “Gladiator II” actor has noted that his father was a Pentecostal preacher. However, Miss Ruby Scott was his Sunday school teacher.

“I remember you. Hallelujah, oh Lord. I haven’t seen you in 65 years. I see you now. It is good to be seen by you,” Washington said during their touching embrace. “Give me a quick lesson now.”

“Faith make everything possible, but love gives you strength to do it,” Mother Scott said, proving the foundations of his faith run deep.

The licensing spiritual milestone represents a fulfillment of that prophecy and all of the training he got from people in church throughout his life.

“If He can do this for me, come on, there’s nothing He can’t do for you,” the actor declared.

The ceremony at Kelly Temple COGIC represents a new chapter for the Washington family, with Denzel committing himself to ministry while maintaining his membership at West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles, according to EUR Web.

His wife’s proud words and their shared testimony stand as a powerful testament to their enduring faith and partnership.