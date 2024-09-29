‘I Would’ve Fainted’: Cam Newton Introduces Denzel Washington to His Starstruck Girlfriend, Leaving the Actor ‘Scared’

Denzel Washington linked up with retired NFL player-turned-podcast-host Cam Newton and the Academy Award winning actor had a rather shocking reaction when meeting Cam’s girlfirend.

A resurfaced video clip shows the two at the 2024 Boys & Girls Club of America Gala in Atlanta, where they celebrated the amazing work of teens from around the world for their outstanding work held on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Denzel Washington has a shocking response when meeting Cam Newton’s girlfriend. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

While they were hanging out in the back, Cam surprised his girlfriend Jasmin Brown with a special video call with the outspoke Boys & Girls Club of America national spokesperson and alumni, himself.

“Babe, can you answer this question? What movie was I watching last night?” he asked her.

The comedian replies, saying, “American Gangster.”

At that moment, he hands the phone over to the man that played the Harlem kingpin Frank Lucas in the classic 2007 film.

Jasmin’s face dropped, prompting Denzel to follow up with his infectious laugh. Another camera captures her stunned face as she held her jaw from completely dropping and the very special moment for the former Carolina Panther.

“That was a great reaction, wasn’t it?” Washington said. “She took a deep breath in.”

Cam went on to say, “She would have thought I was lying,” before the camera panned back to the Tony award winner, who said, “You scared me.”

The moment was later shared on TikTok by content creator Omar Likes to Talk, prompting viewers to gush over the encounter.

One fan remarked, “This is what happens when real people come together,” while another joked, “Denzel gave that phone back quick; he knew he could have broken that happy home up real quick.”

Another said, “I would’ve fainted,” as someone else called the experience “priceless.”

One comment encapsulated the majority of the comments, “I love and respect Mr. Denzel Washington so much, he is the Goat.”

The “Equalizer” star seems to have mastered the video call feature, as demonstrated during the 2024 American Black Film Festival in June. During a sit-down interview, he interrupted the conversation to call his wife, Pauletta Washington.

After speaking about their children’s involvement in filmmaking, Denzel credited his wife, saying, “[They] all got it from their mama side. Didn’t none of them get it from me.”

The crowd applauded as he continued, saying, “Pauletta, as long as I’ve known her, you know, she’s been a movie buff, so she’s gotten those kids to watch movies,” before reaching in his pocket and pulling out his phone to call his wife of 41 years.

“You know I’m in the interview right?” Washington says to her as he talks to her on the video call, kicking his feet in the air and cracking up at the stunt he just pulled.

The audience is eating it up as the “Training Day” actor says Pauletta rolled her eyes at him and turned her head.

“Just like a Black woman,” he said before flipping the phone to the audience so that the crowd can say “hi” to the “Steps” star.

Pauletta stands shocked with her hand on her head and her mouth agape, smiling.

The exchange showed a seasoned love between the two. Cam and Jasmin seem to be on their way to the same kind of love.

Jasmin Brown jokes about being the third woman Cam Newton has a child with. (📸: @GettyImages ) pic.twitter.com/YmlLZBobs2 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 8, 2023

The “Funky Friday” influencer stepped out for the first time with Jasmin in 2022 at Milan Fashion Week, according to People.

The Florida native has appeared in multiple Tyler Perry projects and created a character called Toya Turnup, who currently has almost 700K followers. Jasmin gave birth to their daughter in March, marking her first child and Cam’s eighth.