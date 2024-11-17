‘I Wouldn’t Call Him a Friend’: Denzel Washington Ready to ‘Kill’ ‘Gladiator II’ Co-Star Pedro Pascal for Getting Too Close to His Wife Pauletta

As one of Hollywood’s most revered veteran talents, Denzel Washington is no longer doing two things: his own stunts and pretending to have a significant kinship with colleagues. As of late, the actor has been stomping the pavement for two projects: “The Piano Lesson,” on which he serves as a producer, and the much-anticipated “Gladiator II,” in which he stars.

The latter action-adventure flick is directed by Ridley Scott and sees Denzel, 69, portray villain Macrinus, an arms dealer who briefly rules Rome, and Pascal as Marcus Acacius, a cutthroat Roman general. It debuts in theaters on Nov. 22.

While on the red carpet at the movie’s London premiere on Nov. 14, the entertainer made a few eyebrow-raising remarks that not only shocked fans online, but also his co-star Pedro Pascal.

Denzel Washington Shatters ‘Gladiator II’ Co-Star Pedro Pascal with Bombshell Confession They’re Not Friends(Photos: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

Pascal was in the middle of speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet when his Academy Award-winning co-star crashed his interview. The first thing he did was grab hold of the reporter’s mic and say, “He’s not as good an actor as me,” before joking that the film would be renamed to “‘Pedro One’ starring Pedro, written by Pedro directed by Pedro, edited by Pedro.”

Pascal chimed in to note, “I only take direction from this guy. … I’m glad that a trilogy is in my future. I hope you’re up for it,” which made way for even more interesting remarks from his co-star.

“I’m not going to be in it,” Denzel said with a deadpan stare at the camera. The two men went on to laugh and share a hug with a warm greeting. Their playful banter spilled into the older man adding that Pascal was a “good man. Great actor. Good — I wouldn’t call him a friend. … It’s not like we have tea, you know.”

Pedro and Denzel, a slightly longer version



(paramountuk ig) pic.twitter.com/mC1Ld7tCUx — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) November 14, 2024

The younger actor seemed stunned by Denzel’s admission that he wasn’t considered a friend. He then offered that he was “waiting in the wing” for an opportunity to meet as friends. “That’s a promise. You come to L.A., come up to the house,” said the “Training Day” star. Early reactions from fans who caught an abbreviated clip of their exchange said, “I think Pedro’s heart sank a little when he heard that.” Someone else wrote, “That was awkward.”

However, in an extended clip, it is revealed that the men’s moment was disrupted by Paulletta Washington, Denzel’s wife, who appeared from behind the movie star, eager to greet the Chilean-born actor. “I was just about to say, me and Pauletta are friends,” Pascal said to Denzel.

In response, he quipped, “Yeah, right. Y’all are friends!” as he watched his wife hug his cast mate. The camera then slowly panned to the actor, who then looked directly into the lens and said, “You see how that goes? This is life. This is how it goes. This is Pedro, and he’s been making time with my wife. If I were in ‘Gladiator,’ I’d kill Pedro right now, but I won’t do that because he’s a nice guy.”

Let us never forget how John David Washington would immediately put reporters in check if they EVER tried to praise Denzel without praising Pauletta, or act as if she should only be known as "Denzel's wife." pic.twitter.com/70EeuYQ3Hl https://t.co/yqP0OGMwBC — hellresidentNY 🖤 (@hellresidentNY) October 7, 2023

On X, a spectator commented, “I wouldn’t call you a friend was so real because clearly friendship means more than just making a movie together.” A second fan said, “This is the realest brudda ever.” The two stars previously shared the screen in 2018’s “Equalizer 2.”

Of course, the entire exchange was light-hearted but made for a great headline-grabbing moment amongst co-stars.

After more than 40 years portraying a number of iconic roles, Denzel is finally preparing to step away from the screen, but before he fully leans into doing more directing, he plans to make at least five more films, including another Spike Lee joint and a possible appearance in a forthcoming “Blank Panther” movie.