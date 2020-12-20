‘Pop Out Mrs. Harvey’: Marjorie Harvey Looks Luxurious in All-Black Vacation Outfit

Marjorie Harvey showed off her luxurious sense of style on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec 15.

The philanthropist wore an all-black outfit composed of a coat, flared pants, a bucket hat and pumps. She added a pop of color with a cream-colored snakeskin print bag.

Marjorie Harvey in Abu Dhabi, UAE Instagram/@marjorie_harvey

A videographer zoomed in and out to show the details of her outfit while she stood within the gold Power of Words sculpture inside the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“The Power of Words – ‘Wealth is not money and oil. Wealth lies in people, and it is worthless if not dedicated to serve the people,” Harvey, 56, captioned the photo.

This was the mother of seven’s first post since November when she was advocating for Georgia residents to vote in their upcoming state elections.

Fans were excited to see her on social media again and showing off her style.

“Pop out Mrs. Harvey!!! The timeline missed you ❤️!” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Amen!!! And slay on 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“There she goes !!!!!!! Miss her,” another fan declared.

Harvey gave little insight into what she is doing in Abu Dhabi, but her charity, The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, commented on her post hinting that the trip has to do with philanthropic work.

“Excited about the children you will be hosting there!!” the comment said.

Harvey has been known both for her love of giving back and her stunning fashion choices.

“I love classic pieces but I also love to think outside the box. I’m often asked about rules and ‘age-appropriate style.” I fundamentally believe that looking and feeling like a lady is the only rule,” she told Ebony.com in 2016.

The philanthropist continued, “Trend is not a dirty word. Trends are constantly changing and that’s the exciting, ever-evolving part of fashion. They keep you fresh, alive and relevant.”