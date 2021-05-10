‘Wowww a Whole Shoe Department’: Steve Harvey Leaves Marjorie Speechless After Buying ‘the Store’ for Mother’s Day

Steve Harvey honored his wife and the matriarch of their combined household Marjorie Harvey on Mother’s Day by gifting her the summer collection of designer shoes. Marjorie and Steve, who have been married since 2007, have a blended family of seven. Steve has four children from his first two marriages, while Marjorie has three children from a previous relationship.

In the two-minute-twenty-one-second recording — captioned “Mother’s Day surprise from my husband 😍✨✨” — a touched yet speechless Marjorie walked in her rose-filled closet stacked with 2021 summer collection designer shoes, including Gucci, Givenchy, and other name brands as her daughter Lori Harvey and Steve followed close behind.

Marjorie Harvey is left speechless after her husband, Steve Harvey, surprises her with designer shoes from 2021 summer collections. Photo:@marjorie_harvey/Instagram

When viewing the “top-of-the-line” collection, Marjorie said, “Ok Steve… Who are you; who does this?” She added, when asked if she was happy, “I’m speechless. I’m literally speechless. Who am I married to? Who is this man? Who thinks of this?” The clip ends with Marjorie embracing her husband as he gently pats her backside.

Many of Marjorie’s followers praised Steve for showing his wife of almost 14 years so much love and gratitude on her “special day.”

“He brought the store home.”

“WOWWW a whole shoe department… that’s beautiful Steve YOU the MAN 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 So Blessed So Nice 🥰🥰.”

“Uncle Steve be raising the bar every damn time!! Happy Mother’s Day Majorie!❤️.”

“Wow! Steve sure knocked it out of the park for his beautiful Marjorie on Mother’s Day. Enjoy this special day. You two are the best! ❤️❤️.”

“One thing Uncle Steve is gonna do is spoil Auntie Marjorie😍 Happy Mother’s Day🌸.”

Over the years, Steve has found new ways to express his love and devotion to Marjorie, including when he crashed her vacation at an undisclosed location during Valentine’s Day 2021 weekend. On Feb. 13 of this year, the mother of three tried surprising Steve with a video when she spotted her husband and ran into his arms.

As the clip continued, she asked Steve, “How did you find me?” He responded, “How did I find you? I am your husband. You can’t go nowhere I don’t know.”

This trip came weeks after the couple celebrated Steve’s 64th birthday in St. Barts.