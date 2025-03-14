‘This Won’t End Well’: Leaked Email Exposes Bill Belichick’s Controversial Request for 24-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Involvement with New UNC Gig

University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, 72, has made headlines again amid new controversy over his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

On March 13, reporter Matt Hartman from The Assembly digital magazine broke the news that Belichick requested UNC communications staff to copy Hudson on all emails sent to him.

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson at the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Hartman discovered the information about Belichick wanting Hudson looped in on official messages from university staffers via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Assembly teamed with Axios Raleigh on a story about UNC’s budget increase following Belichick taking over the school’s football program in December 2024.

Hartman publicly shared an email Belichick sent to UNC’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and Strategic Communications Robbi Pickeral Evans.

“Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail. I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB,” Belichick wrote in the email.

Hartman also added more details on the X platform about the uncovered correspondence between Belichick and the University of North Carolina communications department.

“I probably should have said ‘UNC comms staff’ instead of just ‘UNC staff.’ Sorry about that. I’m a bad poster,” Hartman clarified.

The former freelance journalist added, “It’s not just social media though. Hudson was later copied on emails about whether to accept various interview requests.”

Football fans reacted to the news of Belichick asking for his romantic partner to be included in his UNC communication despite her not being an employee of the Chapel Hill-based institution.

“This won’t end well…” sports media personality Dov Kleiman suggested on X in response to the revelation about Belichick’s email.

Another X user wrote, “Very concerned for BB! He needs to snap out of it because I don’t think this ends well.”

“He’s prepping her to be the next HC of UNC,” one person on the app joked.

In contrast, a more serious tweet read, “I think his family should be concerned for him. I am.” A like-minded person expressed, “I’m concerned for his safety.”

Belichick had defenders too. For instance, one person offered, “Given the subject is social media and web content, might be why he’s including her on that thread.”

Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has been under scrutiny since well before they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at The Museum Gala in New York in December 2024.

Hudson appeared alongside the former New England Patriots coach in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl LIX commercial, which also starred Boston-raised actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck.

Following that Dunkin’ ad airing in February 2025, sports podcaster Pablo Torre claimed the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant first runner-up is effectively serving as Belichick’s representative.

On an episode of “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” the ex-host of ESPN’s “High Noon” talk show went on to report that Hudson used her “power” as the overseer of Belichick’s career to secure her own placement in the 60-second Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial.

Belichick appeared in the commercial with Ben Affleck, “Succession” actor Jeremy Strong, and internet comedian Druski.

"What I have been told is that Jordon essentially has been functioning as Bill Belichick's … de facto agent."



As Belichick’s disclosed emails sparked headlines across the internet, Hudson used her Instagram account to further promote the Dunkin’ brand.

“Bow down to your #Juicy #DunQueen,” Hudson wrote as an Instagram caption for a photo of herself wearing a Dunkin’-themed outfit, blue hat, and sunglasses as she lounged on a pink throne.

Hudson and Belichick first crossed paths while seated next to each other on a February 2021 airplane flight from Massachusetts to Florida. At the time, she was still a college student and he was connected to another woman.

Belichick ended his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday in 2023. The six-time Super Bowl champion as a head coach was married to the mother of his three adult children, Debby Clarke, from 1977 to 2006.

The 48-year age gulf between Belichick and Hudson became a mainstream conversation thanks to celebrities like retired Patriots player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg making fun of the five-decade gap between Belichick and Hudson’s births.

Gronkowski aimed at his one-time NFL head coach during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” in May 2024. Snoop Dogg also clowned Belichick and Hudson while hosting the NFL Honors event in February 2025.