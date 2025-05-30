‘Immature and Embarrassing Statement’: Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Reveals Intimate Nickname, Leaving Fans Cringing Over Their 49-year Age Gap

Bill Belichick‘s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson is no longer holding back despite constant criticism and concern about their relationship.

After months of public scrutiny over their 49-year age gap — including jokes on national TV and renewed attention following Belichick’s CBS interview — Hudson is now the one cracking jokes.

On May 21, she uploaded a short video to her Instagram page, where her followers can see two plates of Buffalo wings, celery, and salad dressing with a can of Old Bay seasoning on the side.



Bill Belichick’s young girlfriend, Jordon Hudson faces backlash after calling the former NFL coach “old.” (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)



“BAY WITH MY OLD BAE,” she wrote over the video, adding a drooling face emoji, a red heart emoji, and a grimacing face emoji in the caption. Neither Hudson or Belichick was seen on screen.

The 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant contestant’s social media wisecrack about their age difference sparked mixed reactions from her Instagram followers.

“What do you call a Grandpa you date? An Old Bae,” one person jokingly responded in the comment section. A second individual stated, “Your dad’s 49 and Bill is 73, so you’re dating your grandfather.”

A third commenter posted, “Wow. This is so cringe.” Yet another faultfinder expressed, “Immature and embarrassing statement, especially when you’re dating an icon!”

Jordon Hudson referring to Bill Belichick as “old bae” 💀 pic.twitter.com/z8U4JRJwyv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 22, 2025

While trolls attempt to provoke Hudson about dating the new University of North Carolina head coach, a report by the Daily Mail suggests the hate is fueling their union.

“They are thriving in people’s jealousy,” an unnamed purported insider informed the outlet. “They both have hit the lottery and are all about each other, and they both feel that they make each other better.”

According to The New York Times, an unidentified source claimed the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader has admitted to being engaged to Belichick.

The rumor mill about a potential wedding went into overdrive after Hudson was photographed wearing a band on her ring finger while spotted at Raleigh-Durham Airport on May 24.

If Belichick does tie the knot with his much younger girlfriend, he would enter into his second marriage after being married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006.

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

The ex-New England Patriots coach then started dating Linda Holliday, the executive director of the Bill Foundation, in 2007. They separated in 2023.

Belichick reportedly first met Hudson in February 2021, during a flight from Massachusetts to Florida, when Jordon was still a student at Bridgewater State. She sat right by his side at the NFL Honors in February 2025. Rap superstar Snoop Dogg, who served as a host for the televised event, made fun of the pair’s age gap.

“I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad,” Snoop said. “I remember … when Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Belichick’s newest love interest made headlines again in early May 2025 following an awkward exchange during a highly publicized interview.

Jordan interrupted “CBS Sunday Morning” journalist Tony Dokoupil when he questioned Belichick about how they met, a controversial moment that quickly went viral.

Following the backlash, the former NFL coach insisted his publicist was instructed to make sure any promotional interviews for his “The Art of Winning” memoir would only focus on the contents of the book.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed,” a CBS News spokesperson responded.