‘Is He OK?’: Bill Belichick Seemingly Struggles to Walk Without the Help of His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend, Sparking Concern from Fans 

Bill Belichick‘s new stint as University of North Carolina football coach is off to a shaky start, but this time, it’s off the field.

Belichick, 72, and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, recently visited his new coaching home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for the UNC-Duke men’s basketball game.

A video shared by the TikTok account The Carolina Cockroach captured Belichick heading to the Dean Smith Center for the March 8 game. While walking, he appeared unsteady and off balance and required assistance from Hudson. The video shows Hudson holding onto Belichick’s arm as he struggled along the walkways before the No. 2 Blue Devils’ 82-69 victory over the Tar Heels on Saturday.

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson at the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The clip has sparked some concern across social media, with speculation about the coach’s health and the possibility of an injury. Some joked that his altered gait could be a sign of old age and that his abilities to lead the Tarheel Nation could be just as rocky as his steps.

One fan provided a medical assessment, commenting, “Looks like a bad hip, back, and knee walk to me.”

One person suggested that a “campus tour” could cause the lag, and even “20-somethings” would struggle after walking the expansive campus. Another expressed concern, asking of the former New England Patriots coach “is he ok?”

TRENDING: Legendary coach Bill Belichick has gone viral after struggling to walk straight without the help of his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

pic.twitter.com/dwUxDb0AWL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 9, 2025

Many fans attributed Belichick’s teetering to his being just “old asf.” Some said he was simply “attempting to talk to the people behind him,” which caused him to be a little slower than usual.

“Time for a hip replacement, peepaw,” said one follower on X after the account ML Football shared the clip.

Despite the rational reasons for Belichick’s unsteadiness, most fans blamed it on his having to keep up with his much younger girlfriend.

“I know that walk, young thing wore his ass out last night,” said remarked this funny follower.

This fan said, “Hopefully fella is OK. Young girl wearing Down his alignment.”

With the video showing Hudson guiding Belichick to the arena, several comments alluded to her looking more like a “handler” or a “nurse” than a girlfriend.

Despite the speculation, Belichick is as spry and healthy as some of the players he coached in his six Super Bowl wins. An old college injury may have knocked him off the active roster, but it didn’t end his love for the game.

Another video shared from the stands during that night’s game showed the icon in high spirits and perfect stance as he received a warm welcome from the UNC family and “dapped up” the newest recruits on the UNC football team.

TRENDING: UNC head coach Bill Belichick dapping up all his football recruits last night has gone viral.



😂



A completely new man.pic.twitter.com/1AKxtdmbJa — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 9, 2025

“Young girl & dapping the homies lol,” said one fan with “respect” to Belichick.

“Bill is hip with it,” one person said.

While Hudson stood beside Belichick, happily supporting him, their 48-year age difference was the center of attention.

“Calling it now. It will all go left when he finds a UNC football player in Belichick’s girlfriend contacts,” declared one pessimist.