‘This Is Not the Flex You Think It Is’: Jordon Hudson Attempts to Trademark Insult From Critics About Her Bill Belichick Relationship

Bill Belichick‘s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is taking trolling to a whole other level amid intense scrutiny of their 49-year age gap relationship.

After keeping somewhat of a low profile due to the mass criticism of her impact on the former NFL coach and his new gig as University of North Carolina football coach, Hudson has now filed to trademark a commonly used term that critics use to describe her: “Gold digger.”

Jordon Hudson files trademark for commonly used word ahead of Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut. (Photos: Jordon_isabella/Instagram.)

According to People, she had a pending application after filing to use the name to sell jewelry and key chains. The trademark was filed under the Belichick-owned company TCE Rights Management LLC, which Hudson runs.

But fans are still not happy about the couple or their decisions over the past two years.

“She should just trademark TRASH because that fits her better,” said one person, while another said, “She isn’t ‘poking fun’ [at the name] she is doubling down on exactly who she is and exactly who he is.”

‘So Gross!’: Bill Belichick’s Much Younger Girlfriend Unexpectedly Reveals She Met the 72-Year-Old Before Her 21st Birthday in New Post

A third person suggested she used other names such as “Nasty, Daddy Issues, Ick, Hoochie, Thot… the list goes on but no matter how you spell it, it’s gross.”

A fourth said, “This is not the flex you think it is, Jordan. lol.”

It’s true that commonly used words and phrases can be trademarked. But they must have a uniqueness specifically tailored to the individual or organization. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, strong trademarks must “quickly and clearly [identify] you as the source of your goods or services. The stronger your trademark is, the more easily you can prevent others from using it without your permission.”

But this is not her first rodeo with USPTO. CBS reports that Hudson, who is also CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises, filed 14 separate trademarks on April 3 for other commonly used words by Belichick.

Among those she seeks ownership of include “No Days Off,” “Do Your Job,” “Ignore the Noise,” “Dynasty and “Chapel Bill,” with “(Bill’s Version)” added on the end of each. These are all phrases Belichick used during his 24-year season coaching stint in New England to encourage and motivate players, as part of the “Patriot Way.”

Her latest move comes weeks after a podcaster suggested that the former Miss Maine contestant may be unraveling at the seams.

Charlotte Wilder, the co-host of “The Sports Gossip Show,” claims she received a string of unfortunate and recent phone conversations, which began when Hudson unexpectedly called her one evening while at dinner with her husband.

Wilder claims Hudson confirmed her identity and then announced herself as “the president of your universe.”

“She said, ‘You guys have gotten as close to the truth as anyone, you are still far away from it.’ She loved that we had said she is Bill Belichick’s Tree Paine (Taylor Swift’s publicist) because (Hudson noted) I am.”

Wilder added that Hudson smugly remarked, “Everybody loved Bill’s media presence until they found out I was behind it.”

The hosts went on to provide context on how their interest in Hudson had sparked a somewhat “toxic relationship” in negotiating an appearance on their podcast.

“There were three main questions she had, and she was talking in circles, using a lot of legalese. Words, sort of like her Instagram captions, word salady, not exactly the correct word for what she is trying to say,” Hill added.

Hudson allegedly losing her cool about media prying into her relationship comes at a bad time as Belichick prepares for his UNC debut when the Tar Heels face off against TCU on Monday, Sept. 1.