‘So Gross!’: Bill Belichick’s Much Younger Girlfriend Unexpectedly Reveals She Met the 72-Year-Old Before Her 21st Birthday in New Post

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Isabella Hudson, has people around the world paying close attention to her ring finger.

Hudson celebrated the day she first met Belichick, 72, with an Instagram post on Feb. 12. The former collegiate cheerleading champion uploaded a photo of the couple’s rings-filled hands.

A second slide included Hudson sharing a video of herself opening a “Deductive Logic” textbook. According to Page Six, Belichick reportedly signed the book during their first encounter on a plane ride in 2021.

“February 11th, 2025 [to] February 11th, 2021. Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later,” Hudson wrote in the Instagram caption.

She also added, “#LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil. P.S. — @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine.” Belichick won six Super Bowl rings as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Hudson and Belichick first crossed paths in February 2021 when they were seated next to each other on a flight from Massachusetts to Florida.

If Belichick’s initial interaction with his new significant other took place in early 2021, then the former competitive cheerleader would have still been a student at Bridgewater State University at the time.

“Jordon, thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels!” Belichick wrote in Hudson’s textbook along with his autograph and the years of his Super Bowl victories.

The pair made it onto the public’s radar in January 2023 after being spotted in New Orleans. They made their official red carpet debut at The Museum Gala in New York City in December 2024.

Belichick started going out with Hudson after supposedly separating from ex-sports correspondent Linda Holliday in 2023 following their 16-year relationship.

Some of Hudson’s Instagram followers took the Provincetown, Maine, native spotlighting her ring finger in the “meetiversary” post as a wedding tease.

For instance, a fan declared, “Adorable couple!! I so thought this was a subtle engagement announcement.” A second person quipped, “Happy for y’all, when’s the wedding and kids.”

However, Hudson faced scathing criticism on Instagram too. One comment read, “He was in a relationship when he signed that for you… it’s pretty tacky to be flaunting this. What do his kids who are in their late 30’s think of you?”

Before his time with Holliday or Hudson, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. They have three adult children — Amanda Belichick (born in 1984), Steve Belichick (born in 1987), and Brian Belichick (birthdate unknown).

In addition to the gossip surrounding a possible engagement, the 28-year age difference between Hudson and Belichick continues to trigger reactions from online commenters.

“No one needs to hear from this 24-year-old YOUNG woman! Ever! So she was 20 when Belichick preyed on her? Get a life. BOTH OF YOU,” one person snapped in the comment section on Page Six.

A second critic expressed, “This is so gross.” On the Daily Mail website, a like-minded commenter exclaimed, “He is so gross! No normal 24-year-old would want anything to do with that.”

Yet another faultfinder on the internet took direct aim at Hudson by writing, “She’s a shameless gold digger. Plain and simple. Like she’d give Bill a second look if he wasn’t rich.”

Previously, Bill and Jordan found themselves as the butt of age-gap jokes from Belichick’s former Patriots player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski and hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg.

Gronk clowned the coach who led him to three of his four Super Bowl championships at “The Roast of Tom Brady.” The comedy special centered around iconic NFL quarterback Tom Brady streamed on Netflix in May 2024.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” Gronkowski told Belichick at the televised event.

The five-time Pro Bowler continued, “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School, you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Snoop Dogg’s turn at making fun of Belichick and Hudson came during his hosting gig at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad,” Snoop stated in his monologue.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper delivered the punchline by concluding, “I remember… when Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Snoop’s joke elicited laughs and groans from the crowd inside the Saenger Theater. Belichick gave a modest smile while Hudson appeared stunned as her jaw dropped.