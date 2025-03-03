‘They Are So Over Exposed’: Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Posts Rare Selfie of the Couple Amid Outrage Over Their Relationship 

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of former NFL coach Bill Belichick, isn’t afraid to show off her love – despite what the haters say.

Hudson recently posted a selfie on her Instagram Story of herself and her 72-year-old beau having a cute couple moment that has since recirculated online.

The picture features the University of North Carolina football coach and the former cheerleader closely hugging together in a sweet embrace while smiling at the camera. Hudson didn’t share exactly when or where the photo was taken or why she shared it.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly in talks of marriage. (Photo: Jordan_isabella / Instagram)

But in it she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black top or dress, simple jewelry and red lipstick. Belichick complements her in a blazer and patterned tie.

She wrote over the post, “Birds of a feather,” and adorned it with kissing swans and a heart emoji.

The endearing selfie is just another photo added to the collection of flicks Hudson has shared celebrating their love since they began dating in early 2023. Despite Hudson continuously bushing off accusations that she is dating the former New England Patriots coach for his money, social media users are convinced otherwise.

Bill Bellichick and his 48-years-younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson pic.twitter.com/lH5waM8UPc — Reality TV 4Lyfe (@realitytv4lyfe) February 26, 2025

“Both of them still desperately trying to convince us that she’s not just another gold-digger…Keep trying, honey. We know better,” said one reader who caught the image shared on Yahoo.

Another reader followed up with, “I think it’s wonderful that Bill gets to spend so much quality time with his granddaughter…….what ?… that’s not his granddaughter ?…oh……OOOH !!!!!!”

One comment called their 48-year age difference “creepy,’ while another said, “Rare selfie, are you kidding. They are so over exposed….yuck.”

This person attempted to examine their relationship from a different perspective, writing, “When two people are faced with a pressing need or problem, they are more likely to come up with creative solutions to overcome it, no matter how awkward or inconvenient.”

Despite what the internet trolls have to say, Hudson never misses a photo opportunity with her man.

On Jan. 16, the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader shared a congratulatory post to Belichick after he was announced as the new coach at UNC Chapel Hill.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shuts down rumors of him not being committed to UNC 🙌



Chapel Bill is LOCKED IN 🐏



(via @uncfootball) pic.twitter.com/wvj92nNXHi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2025

The image showed the “overtly committed” duo smiling at each other while holding a football showcasing the school’s logo.

Hudson honored Belichick’s legacy with the Patriots at this year’s Super Bowl with a jacket featuring patches that represented each year he led the team to the big game.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wears handmade jacket covered in tributes to him at Super Bowl 2025: Made ‘with my own bare hands’ https://t.co/6VtFqYKLFL pic.twitter.com/DSK5iGCspQ — New York Post (@nypost) February 10, 2025

On Valentine’s Day, the supportive fashionista shared a sentimental post taking a “deeper dive” into the “hot topic” of the special day.

She began her post with, “‘What constitutes love?’ or ‘what makes someone worthy of loving?’ are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to.”

Hudson proceeded to list off several “points” and “basic concepts” she felt aligned with what love really is.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person. The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she wrote.

She pointed out love does not “discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability; it does not “fluctuate” such as one’s body weight and the emotion can not be found “within a perfect complexion” or the depth of “one’s pockets.”

Hudson closed out her lengthy post with, “Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal. Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”