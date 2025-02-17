‘This is Ridiculous’: Bill Belichick’s Much Younger Girlfriend Seemingly Defends Their 48-Year Age Gap Relationship Amid Online Harassment

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been in the hot seat for quite some time after going public with their relationship, as their 48-year age gap becomes the topic of discussion.

In an attempt to shut down the criticism, Hudson publicly expressed affection for the University of North Carolina head football coach in a social media post.

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girfriend, Jordan shares touching dedication to the former NFL coach. (Photo: Jordan_isabella / Instagram)

On Feb. 14, Hudson uploaded an image of her and the 72-year-old from the NFL Honors event on Feb. 6 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hudson posted a lengthy message about the former legendary New England Patriots coach to her Instagram page. She used her post to offer a “deeper dive” into the “hot topic” of love.

“‘What constitutes love?’ or ‘what makes someone worthy of loving?’ are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to,” Hudson wrote on the app.

The Provincetown, Maine, native continued, “With such a limited character count, I cannot dissect nor comprehensively answer these questions, but I will exclaim a few basic concepts.”

Hudson went on to list several bullet points of her personal beliefs about love. In particular, the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader focused on identity traits and financial wealth.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person. The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she wrote.

“Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one’s pockets.”

“Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal. Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love,” Hudson concluded her Instagram caption.

Hudson’s love note generated positive reactions from her Instagram followers, who left optimistic comments about her relationship with Belichick.

“Beautiful couple. Don’t listen to the keyboard warriors. I hope you both had a day full of love and cuddles,” one supporter wrote.

However, many still disapproved of her relationship, including one who wrote, “She loves him for the money. Look at how evil money has made us. She can’t wait till Bill passes.”

Another posted, “’Love does not discriminate against age’… and those with large bank accounts.”

Belichick reportedly had a net worth of around $70 million in December 2024, paired with his $10 million salary from UNC. Some believe Hudson will enjoy the perks of dating a famous, wealthy man nearly 50 years her senior.

“LOL. Does anyone think that were he not so rich she would still be with him? Money has a way of doing that to some people. Is there a noun that describes such people?” asked one Yahoo reader.

@tmz If #BillBelichick and #JordonHudson are indeed engaged, they sure don’t want the world to know it — declining to confirm or deny the rumors after Sunday’s SuperBowl. 👀 Full story in bio! 📽️: @backgrid_usa ♬ original sound – TMZ

A second critic stated, “This is ridiculous, almost a 50-year difference in age. What respectable person would do this to a young girl if he really cared about her. It doesn’t even look right. He lost my respect.”

“If she were asked to pick her favorite holiday based on her favorite color it would definitely be St. Patrick’s Day!” joked a Yahoo commenter, suggesting Hudson is a fan of money green.

Hudson and Belichick continue to be targets of comical jabs mocking their 48-year age difference at televised specials over the last two years.

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, who played for Belichick when he coached the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl championships, clowned the couple during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” in May 2024.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School, you were scouting your new girlfriend,” Gronkowski quipped.

Snoop Dogg also took lighthearted shots at the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and his younger partner during his hosting duties at the NFL Honors event.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad,” Snoop said.

The Death Row Records label owner delivered his stinging punchline, by adding “I remember … when Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

Belichick met the 2021 NCAA All-Girl Advanced championship cheer team member in February 2021 while they were seated next to each other on an airplane flight from Massachusetts to Florida.

Reports about Belichick and Hudson becoming an item started circulating in 2023 before they made their official red-carpet debut at The Museum Gala in New York City in December 2024.

According to Page Six, Hudson and Belichick have “definitely discussed marriage” with a prenuptial agreement as part of the supposed discussion.

“Jordon hasn’t put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right,” an unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet.

Prior to dating Hudson, Belichick was in a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday that ended in 2023. The sports icon has three adult children with his ex-wife, Debby Clarke. They were married from 1977 to 2006.