‘Bro Looks Happier’: Fans Say Ben Affleck Seems ‘Full of Life’ After Being Spotted Sneaker Shopping for Thousand Dollar Kicks Months After JLo Split

Weeks after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, 55, Ben Affleck, 52, was spotted having the time of his life in Los Angeles at the 2025 Got Sole sneaker convention.

Footage of Affleck and his 13-year-old son, Samuel, attending the sneakerhead event on March 1 hit the net.

Ben and Samuel, youngest child of Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were filmed checking out a Nike Air Jordan 85 shoe. When an interviewer asked the “Air” actor about the $2000 classic footwear, he responded, “These are amazing. A little piece of history right here.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 14: Ben Affleck is seen on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Samuel then revealed that his father and his uncle, Casey Affleck, owned a pair of Air Jordan 85s when they were children. Ben confirmed that he and his now-49-year-old younger brother had the sneakers in the 1980s.

“Those shoes came out when we were kids. I’m old enough to remember,” Ben said, referring to his fellow Academy Award-winning sibling. However, the “Argo” filmmaker admitted the Afflecks and their friends mostly rocked another shoe brand at the start of that decade.

Ben recalled, “When I was a kid, they were wearing Adidas shell toes that came with fat laces before the Jordans came out. Then, nobody had Nikes. Jordans came out, and then everyone wore Nikes.”

In another clip from the day, Sam spots a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s, which retail for over $6,000.

As his son admired the sought-after kicks, the concerned dad remarked, “You like those because they’re expensive.”

“That’s a lot of lawns you gotta’ mow there!” he added.

As Got Sole shared the clip on the brand’s social media and YouTube pages, internet users couldn’t help but notice this is the happiest they’ve seen the Hollywood star in quite some time. An apparent change in demeanor after splitting from Lopez following their two-year marriage.

“He seems so much more full of life since leaving that succubus JLO,” one Instagram user suggested. Another person commented, “Starting to really see he’s a good guy and JLo is probably insufferable.”

“Looks so much better since he left [JLo],” observed a third commenter. The Got Sole comment section also featured a follower writing, “Finally, bro looks happier.”

Ben and JLo rekindled their romance in 2021 after their first headline-grabbing relationship from 2002 to 2004. Following their official wedding in July 2022, the two A-listers separated in April 2024.

Lopez cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason the pair, once collectively referred to as Bennifer, ended the marriage. Their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2025, and the terms of their settlement have remained private.

“I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment,” the “Unstoppable” actress said during a December 2024 interview for British Vogue.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are proving to be friendly exes. pic.twitter.com/Pcj8ZSYCTS — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2025

In January 2025, E! News reported that Ben and Jennifer reunited outside his Los Angeles home. Representatives for either entertainer did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment on speculation that they were getting back together.

Since parting ways with JLo, Ben has also been seen reconnecting with his first wife. Affleck was married to Garner from 2005 to 2018. They have three children.

Their oldest daughter, Violet, arrived on Dec. 1, 2005. Graner gave birth to her sister, Seraphina, on Jan. 6, 2009. Samuel was born on Feb. 27, 2012.

Ben has been open about how suffering from alcoholism caused marital issues with his “Daredevil” movie co-star. He called his divorce from Garner the “biggest regret” of his life.

Garner has faced accusations of being a “homewrecker” because Lopez filed the divorce papers just hours after Affleck and Garner traveled from New Haven to Los Angeles. They were returning from dropping Violet off at Yale University in Connecticut.

According to reports, Affleck and Garner spent time with each other during the 2024 holiday season. A source close to the co-parents also claims they have grown closer over the tragic California wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area in January.

Garner has reportedly been off-again-on-again dating CaliGroup CEO John Miller, 47, since 2018. There have been rumors that Garner and Miller are headed toward marriage, but the Affleck factor could be a roadblock.

“John’s argument is that Ben’s an adult and should figure it out without impinging on their life,” RadarOnline quoted its supposed source as saying in October 2024. “John wants to marry her — and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not three.”