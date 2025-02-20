‘Better Save Those Pennies’: Travis Kelce’s Super-Sized Six-Figure Splurge on Taylor Swift Leaves Fans In a Frenzy

NFL star Travis Kelce went all out for girlfriend Taylor Swift this Valentine’s Day, reportedly showering the pop star with more than $100,000 in luxury gifts.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly pulled together an extravagant selection that included roses, candy, gold necklaces, diamond earrings, designer clothing, and even a $1,000 Red Eternity Venus et Fleur arrangement.

However, it was not all about the alleged price tag — Kelce added a personal touch with a handmade Valentine’s Day card, showing that sentiment still matters even amid their high-profile romance.

A purported insider told Page Six, “Travis and Taylor love making each other feel adored and special, and what better time to do that than Valentine’s Day.”

Despite their demanding schedules, the couple reportedly makes time for “moments like this to show one another how much they mean in their lives.”

NFL player Travis Kelce is alleged to have dropped six-figures on a romantic Valentine’s Day for his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The celebration followed a tough moment for Kelce as he and the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this month.

Swift was right by Kelce’s side even after he failed to score in the game, with yet more supposed tabloid sources saying she “knows how hard” Kelce worked all season and was “thrilled” to be at the game to support him.

But while Kelce’s lavish Valentine’s Day gifts made headlines, public reaction was split when the Daily Mail ran the story.

Some admired the grand gesture, while others questioned whether six-figure spending was really necessary.

One person commented, “A nice dinner, one watch, and a dozen roses would seem to be enough for anyone.”

Others expressed concern over Kelce’s spending habits, with one observer cautioning, “He spends like he has her kind of money,” and another warning, “Better save those pennies, boy. When she dumps you and your jock days are over, I doubt peddling sugar-laced cereal to children will pay the bills.”

Perhaps the biggest talking point was the absence of an engagement ring.

Fans quickly took to social media to speculate on what Kelce’s pricey gifts might mean for the couple’s future.

One commenter dismissed the spending spree as a “waste of money” and asked directly, “Where is the engagement ring?”

The discourse comes at a time when Kelce’s NFL future remains uncertain, and some fans have wondered whether he’spreparing for a shift into entertainment. Others remain skeptical about the relationship altogether, questioning whether it is all just for show.

“Isn’t his fauxmance contract done yet?” one critic wrote.

Some even jokingly suggested that Swift might be reconsidering their relationship after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, with one dramatic commenter claiming, “She dumped him for humiliating her in front of the whole world by losing the big game. Even her cat hates him now.”

Kelce’s recent public appearances have only fueled further speculation, despite recent comments from friends like Adam “Pacman” Jones that predict the two may get married and have children in the near future.

Fans noted that he seemed noticeably different, almost sullen, during a Dec. 28 dinner at Chez Margaux in New York, with one person commenting, “Not his best look and worried that he never looks happy anymore.”

Another added, “It’s a shame about Travis. He’s not himself anymore, he doesn’t look happy.”

So far, Kelce and Swift have remained silent about the reports about their Valentine’s Day celebration. Neither has posted about it, leaving fans to weigh in without first-hand information about everything from the gifts to the true state of their relationship. Their representatives have not responded either, adding to their romance’s mystery.

While some see Kelce’s purported extravagant spending as a declaration of love, others suspect it may be a distraction from deeper issues.

With rumors swirling about his potential retirement and Swift continuing to dominate music, many wonder what’s next for this high-profile couple. Whether their relationship is built to last or just another Hollywood spectacle, one thing is certain — people are watching, and opinions are flying.