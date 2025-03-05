‘Run Jeff Run’: Fans Fear Jeff Bezos Is ‘Getting Played’ After His Body Language During Latest Appearance with Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Sparks Concerns 

Blushing couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez looked every bit of wedding-ready when they stepped onto the gold and silver striped carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 2.

The pair began dating in 2019 and became engaged in May 2023. Despite swirling rumors of possible dates of their vow exchange, the duo has managed to keep the true details of their pending nuptials under lock and key.

For the event, the billionaire businessman was dressed in a black tuxedo with a white button-up and white bowtie. His fiancée wore a white, strapless, custom Oscar de la Renta gown with feather accents on its hem and train. Many believed the gown resembled a wedding dress.

Skeptics Zoom in on Lauren Sanchez ‘Clinging’ to Fiancé Jeff Bezos Days After Revealing Turbulent Start to 2025 (Photo: @laurenwsanchez / Instagram)

As they posed for photos, Sánchez locked her left arm around Bezos’ right arm. At times, she lovingly placed her right hand on his shoulder or his chest as she leaned her body on his for the cameras.

The Amazon CEO smiled for the photos, but based on countless angles that have appeared online from the carpet and from inside of the party, he did not seem to reciprocate that same physical affection. Bezos instead kept both arms at his side.

As a result, a new narrative developed, casting doubt that the lovebirds will ever make it down the aisle. For starters, a skeptic surmised, “Bros getting played” by the former “Good Day LA” journalist.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez looked all loved up as they posed together at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party. 🥰🤍 pic.twitter.com/7F1DutcKTr — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2025

Another person predicting an inevitable doomsday wrote, “Run Jeff runnnnnnn.” Multiple Instagram users were focused on the ways that Bezos and Sánchez interacted, or, more accurately, their lack of interaction.

Predictions about the ceremony included speculations claiming they tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, days after Christmas and that a destination wedding will be held on a $500 million yacht off the coast of Italy in June.

One commenter stated that the businesswoman was “hanging on to him so he doesn’t get away.” An equally pessimistic person shared, “not loving their body language. He isn’t leaning in or standing towards her. She seems to be trying really hard to show she likes him.”

The anticipated wedding would mark the second time both parties have said “I do.” The philanthropic duo reportedly were both married when they began dating. Bezos shares four kids with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whereas Sánchez shares two kids with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell and an adult son with former NFL player ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez.